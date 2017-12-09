EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 16 Results and Top Scorers

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane took a share of the Premier League's top scorers' lead on Saturday, bagging a double in his team's 5-1 rout of Stoke City in Week 16.

Kane has now scored 12 goals, tying him with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata couldn't find the net in Chelsea's shock loss at West Ham United, and Riyad Mahrez was on point in Leicester City's win over Newcastle United.

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

West Ham 1-0 Chelsea

Spurs 5-1 Stoke

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth

Huddersfield 2-0 Brighton

Swansea 1-0 WBA

Newcastle 2-3 Leicester

The point totals (for full standings and the updated top scorer's race, visit WhoScored.com):

Manchester City, 43

Manchester United, 35

Chelsea, 32

Liverpool, 29

Spurs, 28

Arsenal, 28

Burnley, 28

Leicester, 23

Watford, 22

Everton, 18

Huddersfield, 18

Southampton, 17

Brighton, 17

Bournemouth, 16

Stoke, 16

Newcastle, 15

WBA, 13

West Ham, 13

Swansea, 12

Crystal Palace, 11

Salah and Kane lead the top scorer's race with 12 goals each, while Morata, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling all have nine to their tally.

Recap

Spurs didn't have a hard time at Wembley on Saturday, as Stoke imploded in the second half and ended up conceding five goals. Ryan Shawcross put the ball in his own net before half-time, and while he did get a goal on the other side of the pitch as well, Tottenham would add four more before that happened.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min both found the target, but the top scorer was once again Kane, who crossed the 50-goal mark for the year in the process:

Former England international Gary Lineker praised his compatriot:

The 24-year-old is once again among the favourites to win this season's top scorer's title, especially considering Salah―his main competitor right now―spends most of his team out wide and is unlikely to keep up his current scoring output.

Morata, another strong contender, failed to add to his tally on Saturday and Chelsea came up short in another local derby, losing to West Ham. The Blues hadn't dropped a match in the Premier League since the trip to Crystal Palace, and the Hammers were on a winless run of six matches, highlighting just how much of an upset this was.

Plenty of people had fun at the club's expense, and SPORF joined in:

The loss means leaders Manchester City could increase the gap to Chelsea to an incredible 14 points if the beat Manchester United in Sunday's derby. If the Red Devils win, they'll lead the Blues by six points in the battle for second place.