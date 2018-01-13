Jeff Jarrett's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

There are few Superstars whose WWE careers have been as, shall we say, interesting as Jeff Jarrett's.

The second-generation competitor may best be remembered as the co-founder of TNA Wrestling, but he was a staple of WWE programming throughout the Attitude Era and, even earlier, was expected to be one of the faces of the New Generation movement.

In between, he experienced tremendous highs, embarrassing lows and won numerous championships along the way.

Whether he was warring with Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels or battling Chyna in one of the most controversial angles in WWE history, Jarrett demonstrated an ability to keep his name in the headlines.

Relive his best, worst and most outrageous moments with this retrospective of his time in Vince McMahon's sports entertainment empire.