Marcus Peters Reportedly Had Altercation with Chiefs Coach in Loss vs. Jets

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters reportedly got into an argument with a coach following the team's 38-31 defeat to the New York Jets in Week 13.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Good Morning Football, the incident factored into the Chiefs' decision to suspend Peters for one game:

Garafolo reported Peters and the coach had a "verbal spat" on the team bus as the Chiefs were on their way to the airport.

During the Jets loss, Peters picked up a referee's flag and threw it into the stands before walking off the field. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Peters' exiting the field before the game's end also was part of Kansas City's rationale for the suspension.

"Yeah, I like Marcus Peters, so that's a difficult thing to do," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of the suspension, per the Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor. "Any time you have to do one of these things, that's not the best part of the job. But I've always told you I'm going to do what's best for the organization at that time."

Peters' day encapsulated the general sense of frustration in Kansas City over the team's reversal of fortunes.

After starting 5-0, the Chiefs have lost six of their last seven games. Once in the driver's seat in the AFC West, Kansas City is now in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders for first place in the division.