Adam Jones Placed on IR by Bengals with Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Adam Jones on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Saturday.

Jones injured the groin in the Bengals' 23-20 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Jim Owczarski, Jones was also battling a hip injury and a transverse fracture in his back prior to going on IR.

At 5-7, the Bengals aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but they'd need a lot of help in order to reach the postseason. Simply finishing the year with a winning record may prove difficult with Jones joining a number of players unavailable through injury.

Owczarski wrote Jones' injury could end his time in Cincinnati after eight seasons. The 34-year-old has a $5.3 million club option for 2018, and the Bengals have no shortage of cornerbacks who could replace him.

William Jackson III, Cincinnati's first-round pick in 2016, has performed very well in his first year after sitting out his rookie season on injured reserve. The last four weeks of the regular season will be a great opportunity for Jackson to showcase his skills in a larger role.

The Bengals may also want to elevate Darqueze Dennard, who's signed for $8.5 million next year.