EPL Results: Saturday's Week 16 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

EPL Results: Saturday's Week 16 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League TableDecember 9, 2017
Chelsea missed the chance to move level on points with Manchester United in the Premier League table after losing 1-0 to struggling West Ham United on Saturday.
Hammers boss David Moyes picked up his first win since replacing Slaven Bilic at London Stadium, and although his side remain in the bottom three, they are now level on points with West Bromwich Albion in 17th.
Tottenham Hotspur moved to within a point of Liverpool in fourth after thrashing Stoke City 5-1, while Burnley's impressive form continued with victory over Watford at Turf Moor.
Here's a look at all Saturday's results, the updated Premier League table and a recap of all the best action.
Saturday's Premier League Results
West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth
Huddersfield Town 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Swansea City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City
Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester City
Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)
1. Manchester City 43 (36)
2. Manchester United 35 (26)
3. Chelsea 32 (15)
4. Liverpool 29 (14)
5. Tottenham 28 (14)
6. Arsenal 28 (10)
7. Burnley 28 (3)
8. Leicester 23 (1)
9. Watford 22 (-2)
10. Everton 18 (-9)
11. Huddersfield 18 (-15)
12. Southampton 17 (-3)
13. Brighton 17 (-7)
14. Bournemouth 16 (-4)
15. Stoke 16 (-16)
16. Newcastle 15 (-9)
17. West Brom 13 (-10)
18. West Ham 13 (-18)
19. Swansea 12 (-9)
20. Crystal Palace 11 (-17)
Saturday Recap
West Ham pulled off the shock of the day by beating Chelsea 1-0 thanks to Marko Arnautovic's early goal.
Arnautovic swapped passes with Manuel Lanzini before curling the ball past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after just six minutes.
It was the Austrian's first West Ham goal from his 12th attempt on goal, per Sky Sports Statto:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Marko Arnautovic scores his 1st @WestHamUtd goal from his 12th attempt on goal in PL this season #WHUCHE https://t.co/wfKqAczPmP2017-12-9 12:48:04
Chelsea pressed for a goal but could not find an equaliser despite dominating large parts of the game, as shown by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
0 - Chelsea didn't attempt a single shot on target in the second half against West Ham United, this despite having 71.8% of possession after the break. Frustrated. https://t.co/tgQBptCSKw2017-12-9 14:38:31
The defeat leaves Chelsea 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, having played a game more and with their hopes of retaining their Premier League title looking over.
Manager Antonio Conte said after the game his team were never in the title race this season, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
I ask Conte what he meant by comment that Chelsea's title defence 'never started'. He says losing four of the first 16 games & three to Burnley, Palace & West Ham means you can't say you're in the title race #cfc2017-12-9 15:15:20
Chelsea looked sluggish against West Ham, perhaps a combination of their UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and the early kick-off.
The Blues now face a tough test away at Huddersfield Town, who have already beaten Manchester United this season, on Tuesday night.
Elsewhere in the capital, Tottenham made light work of Stoke, handing out a 5-1 thrashing that saw them move above rivals Arsenal in the table.
A Ryan Shawcross own goal put Spurs ahead before Son Heung-min doubled the hosts' lead. Two more from Harry Kane made the three points safe.
Kane has now scored an impressive 50 goals in 2017:
B/R Football @brfootball
Have yourself a year, Harry Kane. 5️⃣0️⃣ https://t.co/C6mQN7pswZ2017-12-9 16:23:08
Christian Eriksen bagged the fifth before Shawcross scored a consolation as Spurs ended a poor run of Premier League form in some style.
BBC football reporter Ian Dennis said Spurs could have had even more goals:
Ian Dennis @Iandennisbbc
Dispiriting 2nd half from Stoke. If it wasn't for Jack Butland, could have been double figures. Harry Kane says Spurs "needed that".2017-12-9 17:20:19
The win will give Spurs a much-needed boost, particularly as they have two difficult away fixtures to come before Christmas: at leaders Manchester City and high-flying Burnley.
One of the most dramatic games of the day was at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.
However, the hosts also saw striker Christian Benteke miss a stoppage-time penalty that would surely have given them the win.
The hosts went behind to Jermain Defoe's goal, but a frantic few minutes before half-time saw goals from Luka Milivojevic and Scott Dann put them 2-1 up.
However, Defoe netted again in first-half stoppage time to ensure both teams went in at the break on level terms after a breathless few minutes.
Sky Sports Statto showed how much Defoe seems to enjoy playing Palace:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Jermain Defoe has scored his 200th career league goal (189 PL/EFL, 11 MLS) It is also his 9th league goal v Crystal Palace - has only scored more v Wigan (10) https://t.co/lqJtl24AL42017-12-9 15:17:25
The game then looked to be heading for a draw until Wilfried Zaha went down in the penalty area and Palace were awarded another spot kick.
Benteke stepped up although Milivojevic had already scored a penalty in the first half, but his shot was poor and easily parried by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
Match of the Day host Gary Lineker found the whole episode baffling:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Palace get an injury time penalty. Milivojevic, who scored comfortably from an earlier penalty, stands on the edge of the box with hands on hips watching Benteke take an appallingly bad spot kick. Bizarre.2017-12-9 16:56:54
Manager Roy Hodgson explained why Benteke took the kick after the match, per football commentator Gary Taphouse:
Gary Taphouse @garytaphouse
Hodgson: "Benteke took the decision himself to take the penalty. If he doesn't score he incurs the wrath of his team-mates and his manager. We are angry and frustrated." #CRYBOU2017-12-9 17:37:41
Despite the late disappointment, it was a vastly improved display from Palace, who showed the spirit and desire that will be needed if they are to move out of the relegation zone.