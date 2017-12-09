EPL Results: Saturday's Week 16 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea missed the chance to move level on points with Manchester United in the Premier League table after losing 1-0 to struggling West Ham United on Saturday.

Hammers boss David Moyes picked up his first win since replacing Slaven Bilic at London Stadium, and although his side remain in the bottom three, they are now level on points with West Bromwich Albion in 17th.

Tottenham Hotspur moved to within a point of Liverpool in fourth after thrashing Stoke City 5-1, while Burnley's impressive form continued with victory over Watford at Turf Moor.

Here's a look at all Saturday's results, the updated Premier League table and a recap of all the best action.

Saturday's Premier League Results

West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Swansea City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City

Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester City

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 43 (36)

2. Manchester United 35 (26)

3. Chelsea 32 (15)

4. Liverpool 29 (14)

5. Tottenham 28 (14)

6. Arsenal 28 (10)

7. Burnley 28 (3)

8. Leicester 23 (1)

9. Watford 22 (-2)

10. Everton 18 (-9)

11. Huddersfield 18 (-15)

12. Southampton 17 (-3)

13. Brighton 17 (-7)

14. Bournemouth 16 (-4)

15. Stoke 16 (-16)

16. Newcastle 15 (-9)

17. West Brom 13 (-10)

18. West Ham 13 (-18)

19. Swansea 12 (-9)

20. Crystal Palace 11 (-17)

Saturday Recap

West Ham pulled off the shock of the day by beating Chelsea 1-0 thanks to Marko Arnautovic's early goal.

Arnautovic swapped passes with Manuel Lanzini before curling the ball past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after just six minutes.

It was the Austrian's first West Ham goal from his 12th attempt on goal, per Sky Sports Statto:

Chelsea pressed for a goal but could not find an equaliser despite dominating large parts of the game, as shown by Opta:

The defeat leaves Chelsea 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, having played a game more and with their hopes of retaining their Premier League title looking over.

Manager Antonio Conte said after the game his team were never in the title race this season, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Chelsea looked sluggish against West Ham, perhaps a combination of their UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and the early kick-off.

The Blues now face a tough test away at Huddersfield Town, who have already beaten Manchester United this season, on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in the capital, Tottenham made light work of Stoke, handing out a 5-1 thrashing that saw them move above rivals Arsenal in the table.

A Ryan Shawcross own goal put Spurs ahead before Son Heung-min doubled the hosts' lead. Two more from Harry Kane made the three points safe.

Kane has now scored an impressive 50 goals in 2017:

Christian Eriksen bagged the fifth before Shawcross scored a consolation as Spurs ended a poor run of Premier League form in some style.

BBC football reporter Ian Dennis said Spurs could have had even more goals:

The win will give Spurs a much-needed boost, particularly as they have two difficult away fixtures to come before Christmas: at leaders Manchester City and high-flying Burnley.

One of the most dramatic games of the day was at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.

However, the hosts also saw striker Christian Benteke miss a stoppage-time penalty that would surely have given them the win.

The hosts went behind to Jermain Defoe's goal, but a frantic few minutes before half-time saw goals from Luka Milivojevic and Scott Dann put them 2-1 up.

However, Defoe netted again in first-half stoppage time to ensure both teams went in at the break on level terms after a breathless few minutes.

Sky Sports Statto showed how much Defoe seems to enjoy playing Palace:

The game then looked to be heading for a draw until Wilfried Zaha went down in the penalty area and Palace were awarded another spot kick.

Benteke stepped up although Milivojevic had already scored a penalty in the first half, but his shot was poor and easily parried by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker found the whole episode baffling:

Manager Roy Hodgson explained why Benteke took the kick after the match, per football commentator Gary Taphouse:

Despite the late disappointment, it was a vastly improved display from Palace, who showed the spirit and desire that will be needed if they are to move out of the relegation zone.

