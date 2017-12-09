Heisman Trophy Winner 2017: Twitter Reacts to Baker Mayfield's Presentation

Heisman Trophy Winner 2017: Twitter Reacts to Baker Mayfield's PresentationDecember 9, 2017
There were no guarantees that Baker Mayfield would come away with the Heisman Trophy when he came to New York Saturday, but it looked like a strong proposition after he took hold of the college football season by midseason.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was the unofficial leader at that point, but his production waned, while Mayfield's remained consistent and then soared. Barkley was out of the picture, and that left Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Stanford's Bryce Love as Mayfield's primary competitors for the honor.
While Jackson and Love had brilliant years, this award seemed to be in Mayfield's grasp. He had already won the Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award and the Associated Press Player of the Year Award by the time he went to the Heisman Ceremony and added the trophy to his list of accolades:
.@baker_mayfield6 wins the Davey O'Brien Award.
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield wins the Maxwell Award as the nation's player of the year.
BREAKING: @OU_Football QB Baker Mayfield is The Associated Press college football Player of the Year
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield officially etches his name in Heisman history.
Mayfield has completed 262 of 369 passes for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has an 11.8 yards-per-throw mark, and that comes on the heels of 11.1 yards per toss last year. ESPN Stats & Info broke down his deep-throw completion percentage:
Baker Mayfield (@OU_Football) is completing 52.9% of passes thrown 20+ yards downfield, the only Power 5 QB above 50% this season. He was the only player above 50% last season, too.
After the announcement, Mayfield went through the greeting line and was welcomed by all previous Heisman winners. The brash quarterback seemed humbled by the award. "This is unbelievable for me," Mayfield said, as he spoke after the announcement of his victory. "Being up here among these greats, it's something that words can't describe."
The Oklahoman's Jeff Patterson highlighted another quote from his speech:
#HeismanTrophy winner Baker Mayfield on playing for the #Sooners.
Mayfield won with 732 first-place votes. Love finished second with 75, while Jackson came in a relatively close third to the Stanford running back. The Statesman's Danny Davis relayed the vote totals:
Your 2017 #HeismanTrophy voting results.
Mayfield has made the most of his career, starting as a walk-on at Texas Tech and then doing the same at Oklahoma. His ability to make big plays separated him from the competition. Fox Sports congratulated the QB with a highlight video:
What. A. Season. Congratulations, @OU_Football. Congratulations, Baker Mayfield.
As John E. Hoover of Further Review with Hoover & Rew noted, Mayfield became the sixth Oklahoma Heisman winner, joining Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford:
It's official: Baker Mayfield is the winner of the 83rd Heisman Trophy. It's the sixth Heisman for the #Sooners