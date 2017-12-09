    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arthur and Arda Turan

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IDecember 9, 2017

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 01: Arthur of Gremio during the match Gremio v Fluminense as part of Brasileirao Series A 2017, at Arena do Gremio on October 01, 2017, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)
    Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

    Barcelona are reportedly in negotiations over a fee for Gremio midfielder Arthur, while Arda Turan is said to have held talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

    Arthur's current deal runs until 2021, and he has a release clause of €50 million, although Barcelona do not want to pay that much, according to Joaquim Piera at Sport.

    However, Gremio want at least close to €50 million for the midfielder, particularly as they were angered by leaked photographs of their player wearing a Barcelona shirt.

    Journalist Rafael Hernandez said Arthur would be a great fit for Barcelona:

    Tifo Football also illustrated just how good the 21-year-old is in possession:

    However, Barcelona are not the only club interested in the midfielder, as Premier League champions Chelsea are also planning a move, according to the Mirror's Darren Lewis.

    Meanwhile, Gremio coach Renato has said that "it will be hard to keep" Arthur at the club after interest from Europe, per Sport.

    It does look as through Arthur will be leaving the Brazilian side. However, if there are a number of clubs interested, that may allow Gremio to hold out for the full release clause.

    Turan, meanwhile, is a target for Trabzonspor and has already met with president Muharrem Usta, per Sport

    The midfielder's agent, Ahmet Bulut, has already said Turan will leave Barcelona in January, and he will either be sold or loaned out, per Goal's Allen Ramsey.

    Turan has not made a single appearance for Barcelona this season and appears to have no future at the club under coach Ernesto Valverde.

    Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football said that Turan is still a quality player despite a difficult time at Barcelona:

    Arsenal came close to signing Turan last summer before a deal fell through, as Turkey manager Mircea Lucescu told TRT Sport (h/t Metro).

    Turan's departure from Barcelona seems inevitable, and while a return to his homeland with Trabzonspor may be tempting, he may prefer a more high-profile transfer to the Premier League. 

