Real Madrid Transfer News: Fresh Robert Lewandowski Rumours Emerge

Thomas Schmidtutz/Associated Press

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly "still dreams" of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid set to bring in a striker in January.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, the Poland international has twice come close to a move to Los Blancos previously.

However, Zinedine Zidane's side "plan to bring in a new forward in January," with Lewandowski linked again as well as Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

Lewandowski is a prolific striker who has helped fire Bayern to three Bundesliga titles since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

His record at the top level is superb, as shown by the UEFA Champions League:

He is also prolific at international level and is already Poland's all-time top scorer, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Lewandowski would certainly bring goals and experience to the Madrid attack, but at 29, he is certainly not a long-term option for Madrid.

Bayern Munich would also be loath to sell their star striker to a European rival in the middle of a season, and if he did move, he would be ineligible to play for Madrid in the Champions League.

A move for Icardi looks far more likely, with the Inter man enjoying a fine season. He has scored 16 goals in 15 Serie A appearances to take his side to the top of the table.

Football Italia showed just how effective Icardi has been:

However, the Argentinian has played down talk of a move to Madrid, rubbishing reports he will have a medical in January and saying he wants to win something with Inter, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Marca).

With Inter flying high in Serie A and in with a chance of a first league title since 2010, it seems unlikely Icardi would be tempted to quit the club midway through the season.

Madrid's strikers have been misfiring this season, and their desire to bring in reinforcements is understandable.

However, a move for either Lewandowski or Icardi in January looks difficult, and Madrid may have to either wait until the summer or turn their attentions elsewhere.