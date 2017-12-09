    Lindsey Vonn Suffers Back Injury During 2017 World Cup Super-G Race

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2017

    United States' Lindsey Vonn grimaces in pain after getting to the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
    Giovanni Auletta/Associated Press

    Lindsey Vonn reportedly suffered a back injury during a World Cup super-G race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, that required treatment and left her in "extreme pain."

    Per the Associated Press (for ESPN), Vonn managed to finish her run one second behind the race leader, but she was in obvious pain and dropped to the ground immediately afterward.

    Vonn would ultimately finish in 24th place, and after one hour of on-course treatment, she left without speaking to reporters. Her father did tell the Associated Press she was "OK."

    Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather leads the overall discipline after finishing third, while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin from the United States placed 20th. Vonn is currently ranked 34th, per the FIS' official website

    Vonn is a four-time overall World Cup winner and downhill specialist, but injuries have held her back in recent years, and she hasn't won a super-G season title since 2015.

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      Report: Yankees, Marlins Agree to Stanton Trade

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Real Madrid Crush Sevilla 5-0

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Early Look at Top Players Heading into Free Agency

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      New Agent Offers Clues to DJ's Next Move

      Ken Berger
      via Bleacher Report