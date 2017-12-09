Lindsey Vonn Suffers Back Injury During 2017 World Cup Super-G Race

Giovanni Auletta/Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn reportedly suffered a back injury during a World Cup super-G race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, that required treatment and left her in "extreme pain."

Per the Associated Press (for ESPN), Vonn managed to finish her run one second behind the race leader, but she was in obvious pain and dropped to the ground immediately afterward.

Vonn would ultimately finish in 24th place, and after one hour of on-course treatment, she left without speaking to reporters. Her father did tell the Associated Press she was "OK."

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather leads the overall discipline after finishing third, while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin from the United States placed 20th. Vonn is currently ranked 34th, per the FIS' official website.

Vonn is a four-time overall World Cup winner and downhill specialist, but injuries have held her back in recent years, and she hasn't won a super-G season title since 2015.