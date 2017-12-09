Rape Allegations Against Army QB Ahmad Bradshaw 'Unfounded,' West Point Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The United States Military Academy released a statement Saturday saying an investigation determined 2014 rape allegations against Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw were "unfounded."

ESPN passed along the comments, which were released after Brandy Zadrozny and James Laporta of the Daily Beast provided details of former West Point cadet Madeline Lewis' allegations Friday:

"The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated. The Army and The U.S. Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded and the case was closed."

The Daily Beast obtained internal files about the case from an unnamed West Point source, who told the outlet Bradshaw's "documented honor code and behavior violations, negative observation reports and below-average performance shows he does not have the integrity to lead men and women into potential combat or wear the uniform of a U.S. Army officer."

Maj. Damon M. Torres led an investigation that concluded a consensual sexual relationship occurred between the cadets. However, Bradshaw denied any sexual contact occurred after Lewis said she was raped by the Black Knights QB in her room after returning from a shower, according to the Daily Beast.

After the alleged assault, Lewis said she underwent an "invasive" rape test at the Army medical hospital and was then put on suicide watch.

"If you can think of someone holding a vial of poison, and handing it off to another person because no one wanted to touch it. That's how I was treated," Lewis said about how the situation was handled.

Zadrozny and Laporta also tried to speak with Bradshaw about the allegations but were told by West Point he was "really busy time given the classroom environment and the upcoming Army-Navy activities."

Meanwhile, a second investigation into the matter involving the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Staff Judge Advocate determined there was "insufficient evidence" to file sexual assault charges against Bradshaw.

The ESPN.com report included comments Army head coach Jeff Monken made on the network's College GameDay program Saturday morning:

"As an academy and as a football program, we take all allegations seriously. It's something that we as an academy are committed to. We're committed to every one of these young people in our programs and as a university.

"[Bradshaw] is a great kid. The facts are the facts, and we are going to treat him, and everybody else, exactly the same. It's important to do that and not favor any one cadet over another."

Army will take on Navy in the teams' annual rivalry clash Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.