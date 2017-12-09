Sean Payton's Behavior Toward Referees vs. Falcons Under NFL Review

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The National Football League is reportedly reviewing New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's conduct during Thursday night's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com noted the NFL is looking into Payton's "behavior toward the officiating crew" after he received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter.

"It's frustrating when you have a game, instead of it being decided on the field like it's supposed to, you have a crew make so many mistakes in one event," the Saints coach said.

New Orleans was assessed 11 penalties for 87 yards, while the Falcons had four accepted calls for 35 yards against them.

The league can impose punishment that includes a fine or suspension after the review, per Seifert.

In addition, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the league hasn't confirmed whether it would review Payton's choking gesture toward Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman.

"I saw it," Freeman said. "That man don't know nothing about choking. He ain't from where I'm from. He's a good competitor so the competin' probably came out. But you don't let that bother you. He don't know nothing about choking."

Payton said he didn't remember the incident after the 20-17 loss.

The 9-4 Saints return home to face the New York Jets in Week 15.