Heisman Watch 2017: Last-Minute Expert Predictions for Epic Race

Brett Deering/Getty Images

On Saturday night, college football's most outstanding player from the 2017 season will be enshrined as a Heisman Trophy winner. The only question remaining is, who it will be?

The three finalists—Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Bryce Love—have had outstanding individual seasons that helped raise the standards for their respective programs.

Love rushed for nearly 2,000 yards this season while dealing with an ankle injury, claiming 17 touchdowns.

Jackson, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, improved his efficiency and completion percentage throwing the ball en route to another impressive statistical season.

Mayfield led the Oklahoma Sooners to a College Football Playoff slot, all while making history as college football's most efficient passer.

The competition is stiff, and the argument can be made for each player to hoist the award. Let's take a look at what some of college football's experts think of this year's Heisman race.

Expert analysis

Brett Deering/Getty Images

According to OddsShark, the odds are in Mayfield's favor at an overwhelming rate. After winning the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Mayfield will be announced as the Heisman Trophy recipient tonight in New York.

Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions and completed an incredible 71 percent of his passes this season for the second year in a row. Mayfield's QBR stands at 203.8, which just so happens to be the best QBR rating in college football history.

And if it's any indication, ESPN Stats & Info tweeted that history is in Mayfield's favor tonight:

Even Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports thinks Mayfield will not only win the Heisman, but also guide Oklahoma to a national championship:

But even though Mayfield is the favorite for the award, that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll come away with the victory.

Jackson won the Heisman last season with little competition. This year? His numbers are, arguably, even better than they were a year ago.

Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville thinks that Jackson deserves the Heisman for a second year in a row:

Regardless of who hoists the Heisman this season, it's hard to argue that this year's class of finalists aren't deserving of individual recognition. Whether it be Mayfield, Love or Jackson, each payer will surely go on to make a difference at the next level in the NFL in the years to come.

All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com.