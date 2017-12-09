NFL Predictions Week 14: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

An excellent slate of games awaits NFL fans this Sunday, headlined by the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles facing the 9-3 Los Angeles Rams in a game that should have massive NFC playoff seeding implications.

Elsewhere, the 8-4 Carolina Panthers will look to crawl to a tie with the 9-4 New Orleans Saints for the NFC South lead as they host the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina would technically be in second place even with a win, as it lost to New Orleans twice this year and is on the wrong end of a head-to-head tiebreaker.

However, a Panthers victory would create an interesting NFC South logjam, as New Orleans, Carolina or the 8-5 Atlanta Falcons could lay claim to the division.

It should be a fascinating day of football. Until then, here's a look at the latest odds from OddsShark, as well as some game picks. We'll also project the top three fantasy stars for the week in terms of raw points. Two of the players are no-brainers, but the third one is a wild card.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5, 38.5 O/U)

Pick: Bengals 20, Bears 13 (Under)

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (No Line)

This game is off the board until the status of Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is made clear.

Taylor suffered a patellar tendon contusion last Sunday against the New England Patriots, and he is questionable. The former Virginia Tech star practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

Dallas Cowboys (-3,5, 41.5 O/U) at New York Giants



Pick: Cowboys 20, Giants 17 (Under)

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 48.5 O/U)



Pick: Chiefs 27, Raiders 24 (Over)

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford suffered a bruised right hand last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, so this game is off the board until his status is officially confirmed. Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it looks like Stafford will take the field Sunday.

Green Bay Packers (-3, 39.5 O/U) at Cleveland Browns



Pick: Packers 14, Browns 10 (Under)

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 40 O/U) at Carolina Panthers

Pick: Vikings 21, Panthers 17 (Under)

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-2.5, 44.5 O/U)

Pick: 49ers 31, Texans 27 (Over)

New York Jets (-1, 41.5 O/U) at Denver Broncos

Pick: Jets 19, Broncos 16 (Under)

Tennessee Titans (-3, 43 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals



Pick: Cardinals 20, Titans 17 (Under)

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers (-6, 46.5 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 27, Redskins 10 (Under)

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 40 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 17, Seahawks 13 (Under)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 48 O/U)

Pick: Rams 27, Eagles 24 (Over)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 43.5 O/U)

Pick: Steelers 24, Ravens 20 (Over)

New England Patriots (-11, 47 O/U) at Miami Dolphins



Pick: Patriots 31, Dolphins 17 (Over)

Fantasy Stars to Watch

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles allow the fewest running back yards per rush (2.92) in the entire league.

However, Gurley can still overcome a good defense. Against the Arizona Cardinals (Football Outsiders ranks them fourth against the run) last week, the former Georgia Bulldog had 158 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches. Gurley also gained 154 yards from scrimmage (and a touchdown) versus the Cards on October 22.

Gurley assumes a lot of the Rams' volume. He's touched the ball 271 times in just 12 games this year and is on pace to surpass 350 for the season. Therefore, he should receive plenty of opportunities to score.

Also, the Vegas sportsbooks (per OddsShark) list this game with an over/under total of 48. In fairness, that number has come down from 51, so it's clear that sharp bets have gone heavy on the under since the line opened.

However, 48 is still the second-highest number on the board for the remainder of the week, so don't be surprised if this game ends up being one of the higher-scoring Week 14 matchups. That means Gurley can certainly find his way into the end zone at least once.

Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin

We're throwing the last two players in the same category because they play in the same game, which is predicted to be a shootout.

The case for Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins having a monster day is an easy one. Over his past six games, Hopkins has not accrued fewer than 76 receiving yards or nine targets. He is clearly quarterback Tom Savage's favorite target and should see no fewer than double-digit passes thrown his way.

Hopkins will face a San Francisco 49ers team that ranks just 26th out of 32 NFL teams against No. 1 wide receivers, per Football Outsiders. They also allow 7.5 yards per passing attempt, which is seventh-worst in the NFL.

Although No. 2 wideout Will Fuller should be making his return on Sunday (he isn't even on the injury report after sitting out since November 12 with a rib injury), Hopkins should still see his fair share of targets.

Fuller's calling card is catching the deep ball (he averages 19.2 yards per reception), and signal-caller Tom Savage isn't as adept as Deshaun Watson at throwing downfield. In fairness, few players can match Watson's ability to hit his receivers deep, but Savage should still favor Hopkins in this game.

On the opposite sideline, look for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to have a breakout performance. Over the past four weeks, it seems as though the former Texas Longhorn has been knocking on the door of a monster day after a slow start to the season.

During that time span, Goodwin has caught 15 passes for 328 yards and one 83-yard touchdown in which he beat stout New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Furthermore, Goodwin hauled in all eight of his targets for 99 yards in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start with the team.

That performance came against the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Although the Bears are 3-9, the Vic-Fangio-led defense has been impressive this season: Football Outsiders ranks them in the top half of the league against the run and pass. The fact that Goodwin was able to go a perfect eight for eight on his targets against an above-average defense on the road with a new starting quarterback is a good sign for future success.

Goodwin has an easier matchup this Sunday in Houston's NRG Stadium (which has a retractable roof). Not only will the 49ers be shielded from elements (which can't be said for other wideouts this week), they will also have one of the best matchups on paper.

For the season, the Texans have allowed 7.8 yards per attempt, which is third-worst in the league. Houston is missing numerous key pieces on defense (namely defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus), and that has clearly hindered its ability to stop teams.

Houston has also allowed some big games to opposing wideouts, namely 171 yards and two touchdowns to the Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods and 175 yards and two scores to the Indianapolis Colts' T.Y. Hilton.

The guess here is that Goodwin adds his name to that list this Sunday.