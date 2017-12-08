Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Yankees Reportedly 'In Play' for Star

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As the Miami Marlins continue to work on trades involving Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees have emerged as one potential destination.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are "in play" to acquire Stanton.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports added the Yankees were "making progress" toward a deal for Stanton and momentum for a trade is "significant."

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand later noted that the Yankees and Marlins aren't close to a deal, though the two sides are talking.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Starlin Castro's name is one that has been mentioned in talks. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the Yankees' top prospects are not likely to be involved.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today added the Yankees want the Marlins to take on their bad contracts, which Miami is not interested in doing.

Earlier on Friday, per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, Stanton and his camp told the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants he would not waive his no-trade clause for a deal to either club.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs are four teams Stanton would accept a deal to.

Stanton would be an interesting fit in New York's lineup. He plays right field, the same position as 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge. The Yankees don't have a set designated hitter in place, with Jacoby Ellsbury and Tyler Austin likely fighting for at-bats at DH next season.

The Yankees missed out on reaching the World Series by one game last season, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS. Adding Stanton to a lineup that already includes Judge, Gary Sanchez, Starlin Castro, Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner would make an already-formidable group that much more dangerous.