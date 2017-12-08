    LeBron James Talks Victor Oladipo's Confidence After Pacers Snap Cavs Win Streak

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2017

    Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) heads up court \against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 98-96. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    After the Indiana Pacers snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers' 13-game winning streak with a 106-102 victory on Friday, LeBron James was particularly impressed with the performance of Victor Oladipo. 

    James told reporters after the game he's noticed Pacers head coach Nate McMillan has given Oladipo the necessary confidence to keep shooting the ball, via Tyler Smith of IndySportsLegends.com:

    Oladipo picked apart Cleveland's defense with 33 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-13 from three-point range. 

    The Pacers acquired Oladipo in June as part of the package from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George. The Indiana University alum looks comfortable in his new surroundings with career highs in scoring (23.3), rebounding (5.2), shooting percentage (48.3) and three-point percentage (43.7) entering Friday. 

    Thanks to Oladipo's breakout season, the Pacers have been a pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference. Friday's win improved their record to 15-11, and they trail only the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Cavaliers in the standings. 

    One big reason for that success, beyond Oladipo, is Indiana's shooting. The Pacers rank second in the NBA in three-point percentage (39.5), behind only the Golden State Warriors. 

    This was just one game in December, but Oladipo and the Pacers made a statement against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions with their performance. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi (Quad) Targeting Return on Tuesday

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD (Groin) to Play After Missing 3 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Bosh's Mom Named Suspect In Drug Trafficking Sting

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      D-Rose May Need Surgery

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report