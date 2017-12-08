LeBron James Talks Victor Oladipo's Confidence After Pacers Snap Cavs Win Streak

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After the Indiana Pacers snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers' 13-game winning streak with a 106-102 victory on Friday, LeBron James was particularly impressed with the performance of Victor Oladipo.

James told reporters after the game he's noticed Pacers head coach Nate McMillan has given Oladipo the necessary confidence to keep shooting the ball, via Tyler Smith of IndySportsLegends.com:

Oladipo picked apart Cleveland's defense with 33 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-13 from three-point range.

The Pacers acquired Oladipo in June as part of the package from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George. The Indiana University alum looks comfortable in his new surroundings with career highs in scoring (23.3), rebounding (5.2), shooting percentage (48.3) and three-point percentage (43.7) entering Friday.

Thanks to Oladipo's breakout season, the Pacers have been a pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference. Friday's win improved their record to 15-11, and they trail only the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Cavaliers in the standings.

One big reason for that success, beyond Oladipo, is Indiana's shooting. The Pacers rank second in the NBA in three-point percentage (39.5), behind only the Golden State Warriors.

This was just one game in December, but Oladipo and the Pacers made a statement against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions with their performance.