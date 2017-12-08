Nate Diaz Says He Denied UFC's Offer of a 'Title Fight in Any Weight Class'

John Locher/Associated Press

Nate Diaz doesn't seem anxious to step back in the UFC Octagon more than one year after his last fight against Conor McGregor.

On Friday, Diaz tweeted that he turned down UFC's offer of a championship fight in any weight class and indicated he would be going into boxing:

Diaz told Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times in January that he was attempting to get a boxing license because UFC was not giving him a fight.

“I know what this is: I’m being put on the shelf," he said. “That’s why I’m trying to get a boxing license."

UFC President Dana White disputed Diaz's claim about being put on the shelf, telling Pugmire in a text he hasn't "heard a word from him [since August]. Usually when guys want a fight, they call.”

White also noted the only fight Diaz was looking for was a third bout against McGregor after they split their first two matches. Their last meeting was at UFC 202 in August 2016, with McGregor winning by majority decision.

There has been no indication Diaz is close to making a UFC comeback or that the promotion had an opponent in mind for him to challenge.

The 32-year-old Diaz has a 19-11 career record in mixed martial arts. He won the Ultimate Fighter 5 finale, defeating Manny Gamburyan, to earn a UFC contract in 2007.