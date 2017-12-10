Week 14 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's a tough gameweek for bettors, with crucial Week 14 matchups on the NFL slate. We'll either see separation or tighter record gaps in the NFC playoff picture.

After the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 13 loss, many questioned their 2017 resume. Will the Los Angeles Rams expose this 10-2 squad as a fraud Sunday?

Despite the buzz surrounding a competitive NFC, there's a three-team race for the AFC West crown.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers all come into Week 14 with 6-6 records. Who will emerge as the division leader after Sunday's action? How much does wideout Amari Cooper's status hinder the Silver and Black's chance of leaving Arrowhead Stadium with a victory?

Check out the latest Vegas lines, relayed by OddsShark, and predictions for the Week 14 contests.

Week 14 Vegas Odds and Score Predictions

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-4): Raiders 28-27

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants: Cowboys 28-16

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (-3): Colts 14-12

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers: Vikings 17-14

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5): Bengals 23-13

Green Bay Packers (-3) at Cleveland Browns: Packers 24-20

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-2.5): Texans 28-23

Detroit Lions (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lions 27-21

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (-1): Jets 24-17

Tennessee Titans (-3) at Arizona Cardinals: Titans 23-21

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers (-6): Chargers 27-24

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5): Seahawks 24-13

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Los Angeles Rams: Eagles 28-24

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5): Steelers 24-21

New England Patriots (-11) at Miami Dolphins: Patriots 35-20 (Monday)

Notable Predictions

Oakland Raiders Sweep Season Series with Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After losing five consecutive games to the Chiefs, the Raiders found a breakthrough with a thrilling 31-30 victory over their divisional rival in Week 7.

In that contest, the Silver and Black played through most of the game without running back Marshawn Lynch, who drew an ejection for contact with an official. He finished with just two carries for nine yards.

After missing two practices, Cooper appeared during Friday's session, per Las Vegas-Review Journal reporter Michael Gehlken:

Despite participating in just one limited practice, ESPN.com reporter Dan Graziano noted the team still hopes Cooper can suit up for Sunday's matchup.

Regardless of Cooper's status, the Raiders have enough offensive weapons to beat a Chiefs defense that surrendered 488 total yards to the New York Jets in Week 13. Wideout Cordarrelle Patterson has increased his receiving yards total in each game since the Week 11 contest with the New England Patriots. In Oakland's most recent outing against Kansas City, tight end Jared Cook caught six passes for 107 yards.

Cooper exploded for 210 receiving yards in the first outing between the two teams this term. Head coach Andy Reid's decision to bench cornerback Marcus Peters creates an opportunity for Michael Crabtree to put up big numbers Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers Take Over AFC West with Win over Washington Redskins

Uncredited/Associated Press

If the Raiders beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chargers would take over as the AFC West leader with a victory in Week 14.

The Washington Redskins didn't fare well against the Dallas Cowboys in their most recent outing. The defense allowed 275 total yards to an offense struggling without running back Ezekiel Elliott. Four turnovers also buried their chances at reaching a .500 record.

The Chargers have won three consecutive contests leading into this matchup. Quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown six touchdown passes without an interception in that span. Wideout Keenan Allen recorded at least 10 catches and 100 yards in each game of that streak.

With Los Angeles' offense rolling and the defense ranked fourth in points allowed, we may address the Chargers as the AFC West front-runners after Sunday's action, assuming the Raiders hand the Chiefs a fifth consecutive loss.

Philadelphia Eagles Rebound in Critical NFC Matchup with Los Angeles Rams

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The Eagles went from seemingly invincible to vulnerable after a 24-10 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. All of a sudden, their resume came into question.

Philly has one win against a team with a record above .500. Does this indicate a fraudulent front-runner? No. The Eagles beat the clubs on the schedule. There's nothing more to do other than win. In several cases, they accomplished victories in impressive fashion. The eyeball test will tell you it's a playoff-caliber squad.

Nonetheless, the Eagles could hush their critics with a road victory over the Rams, who lead the NFC West division.

Philadelphia and Los Angeles list as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. The positions would flip with a Rams win. But the NFC West leader would cede the division's top spot with a loss and a Seahawks victory.

Expect the Eagles to avoid a two-game skid after correcting their mistakes in a rare loss. The L.A. run defense has allowed 100-plus yards in four of its past five outings. The unit will struggle to stop Philadelphia's loaded backfield. Running back LeGarrette Blount should have a big day on the ground.