Manny Pacquiao Says He's Opened Negotiations for April Fight with Conor McGregor

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

After challenging Floyd Mayweather in his first boxing match, UFC star Conor McGregor could fight Manny Pacquiao in 2018.

Per the Agence France-Presse (via Yahoo), Pacquiao said he was open to fighting McGregor in April if the two sides can agree to terms on a contract.

"If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us," he said.



Pacquiao added that his camp had an initial talk with McGregor's people about the fight, but "we have not yet had any follow-up conversations."

The 38-year-old boxing legend pulled out of a proposed Nov. 12 rematch against Jeff Horn because of his duties as a senator in the Philippines. Horn defeated Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title in a controversial unanimous decision on July 2.

Pacquiao teased a fight with McGregor with this tweet sent out on Thanksgiving:

Even though McGregor remains under contract to UFC, company president Dana White said recently the Irish superstar may not compete in the Octagon again.

"We're still in that 'Conor might never fight again' [phase]," White told reporters. "The guy's got a f--king $100 million. I've got guys who have made less than that, who were lawyers their whole lives and quit working ... And fighting is the worst. Try to get up and get punched in the face for a living when you've got $100 million in the bank."

McGregor was defeated via 10th-round TKO by Mayweather on Aug. 26 in a match that generated 4.4 million pay-per-view buys in the United States, trailing only Mayweather vs. Pacquiao's 4.6 million for the most in combat sports history.