Draymond Green Exits Warriors vs. Spurs at Halftime Due to Midsection Injury

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green exited Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke reported Green was suffering from a "midsection issue" (h/t Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area).

Green has not been susceptible to injuries throughout his career. The 28-year-old had never missed more than six games in a season prior to the 2017-18 season, though he's already sat out eight games to this point.

A three-time All-Star, Green remains a jack-of-all-trades for the Warriors. He is averaging 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Jordan Bell is available to see increased playing time until Green can return to the lineup.

Green's injury does leave a significant void for the Warriors, especially with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all battling injuries of their own. Golden State's main concern at this point is getting its stars healthy in time for the playoffs.