Giants Rumors: Jay Bruce Interest Growing After Missing on Giancarlo Stanton

After being unable to land Giancarlo Stanton in a trade, the San Francisco Giants are turning their attention to the free-agent market for potential outfield upgrades.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Giants are "expected to intensify their pursuit" of Jay Bruce.

The Giants announced in a statement released Friday that Stanton declined to waive his no-trade clause to approve a deal to the team.

"Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options," the statement said (via MLB.com's Joe Frisaro).

MLB Network's Jon Morosi previously reported that the Giants and Miami Marlins agreed to the framework of a trade for Stanton that was dependent on him waiving his no-trade clause.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported last month that Bruce is hoping to come out of free agency with a five-year deal in the $80-90 million range.

The Giants bottomed out with a 64-98 record in 2017, tied with the Detroit Tigers for the worst in Major League Baseball, and their .395 winning percentage was the fifth worst in franchise history.

San Francisco's 639 runs scored last season were the second-fewest in MLB, and its 128 home runs were 23 fewer than any other team.

The 30-year-old Bruce hit a career-high 36 home runs with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians last season. He also had a .254/.324/.508 slash line and drove in 101 runs.