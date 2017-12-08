Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jack Wilshere and Steven N'Zonzi

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly yet to offer Jack Wilshere a contract extension, while Sevilla president Jose Castro has said midfielder Steven N'Zonzi will not be sold "on the cheap."

Wilshere is about to head into the final six months of his current Arsenal deal, but his future looks uncertain with talks over a renewal yet to begin, per Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail.

The midfielder earns close to £100,000 per week, and Arsenal "have not tried to initiate discussions," meaning he could walk away for free at the end of the season.

Wilshere put in an impressive display during Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over BATE Borisov, as shown by Goal's Chris Wheatley:

However, the 25-year-old is yet to start a game for Arsenal in the Premier League this season and has made just four substitute appearances in the top flight.

Wilshere has said he wants to stay at the club but believes the decision ultimately rests with manager Arsene Wenger, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Wenger said in November that Wilshere's future "would be decided in December," per David Hytner of the Guardian.

However, the club's inability to even begin discussions over a renewal suggests that Wilshere's future may well lie away from the Emirates Stadium.

Per Mokbel, the midfielder is also keen to force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and could therefore consider a January move in order to secure regular football.

Meanwhile, N'Zonzi has said he wants to leave Sevilla but denied a recent trip to London was connected with interest from Arsenal, per James Benge at the London Evening Standard.

Castro has told Onda Cera (h/t Adriana Garcia at ESPN FC), teams interested in N'Zonzi must be prepared to spend big: "He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and a €40 million clause. He is one of the highest paid in the team, and we don't sell cheap."

The midfielder has been left out of Sevilla's squad for Saturday's clash with Real Madrid:

Meanwhile, football writer Sid Lowe expects N'Zonzi to depart:

N'Zonzi has been superb for Sevilla but seems destined to leave the club this winter, and Arsenal will need to pay his full release clause if they are interested in bringing him to north London.