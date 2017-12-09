Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

John Grieshop/Getty Images

For those looking to replace an injured player in fantasy football during NFL Week 14, look no further. We'll go through some quality pickups for your starting lineup.

It's playoff time for some leagues. For others, it's the regular-season finale. It's time to go out with a bang. This late in the year, few players take the field at 100 percent. Your roster or the opponent will have multiple contributors tagged as doubtful or questionable.

On game day, you may face a tough choice in rolling with a player who's barely practiced or a healthy pickup.

For those scouring the waiver wire, consider the 10 suggestions across five positions below.

10 Notable Pickups

1. QB, Blaine Gabbert, Arizona Cardinals (Owned in 4 percent of leagues)

2. QB, Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (Owned in 13 percent of leagues)

3. RB, Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (Owned in 73 percent of leagues)

4. RB, Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (Owned in 50 percent of leagues)

5. RB, Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins (Owned in 75 percent of leagues)

6. WR, Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland Raiders (Owned in 12 percent of leagues)

7. WR, Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers (Owned in 52 percent of leagues)

8. WR, Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (Owned in 35 percent of leagues)

9. TE, Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (Owned in 70 percent of leagues)

10. DEF, Dallas Cowboys (Owned in 15 percent of leagues)

Top Pickups

QB, Blaine Gabbert, Arizona Cardinals

As the sun sets on quarterback Carson Palmer's career, Blaine Gabbert takes the field in an audition that head coach Bruce Arians will watch closely, per Arizona Republic reporter Bob McManaman.

When asked about the possibility of Gabbert starting next season under center, Arians replied, "I think it's a possibility."

So, he's saying there's a chance.

In Week 12, Gabbert moved the ball consistently against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, en route to a 27-24 victory. He threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. After a lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the following outing, he could bounce back against the Tennessee Titans, who rank No. 25 in pass defense.

Arians doesn't expect Palmer or any players on injured reserve to return for the season. Gabbert has four games to impress the coaching staff and earn a final opportunity to start in this league.

According to Arians, running back Adrian Peterson won't play in Week 14 due to a neck injury. Expect the Cardinals signal-caller to show his best in the upcoming matchup.

WR, Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders may take on the Kansas City Chiefs without wideout Amari Cooper, who suffered a concussion and ankle sprain on the same play in a physical Week 12 contest with the Denver Broncos. In his Week 13 absence, Cordarrelle Patterson converted four targets into 97 yards.

When taking a broader view of Patterson's production, he's accumulated 214 receiving yards over the past three contests and is developing a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr. Furthermore, offensive coordinator Todd Downing has found ways to isolate him in the open field to utilize the receiver's speed.

Cooper cleared concussion protocol and practiced with limitations on Friday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur:

Nonetheless, even with Cooper in uniform, he's not going to play anywhere close to 100 percent, which creates opportunities for Patterson to move the chains, especially in designed screen plays.

In a matchup against the Chiefs' struggling defense, the 26-year-old deserves consideration for a spot in your starting lineup.

WR, Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers

This isn't about sipping too hard on Jimmy Garoppolo's Kool-Aid. Marquise Goodwin, the speedy wideout, has caught 15 passes for 328 yards in a four-game stretch leading into Week 14.

In Garoppolo's debut as a starter, he completed 70 percent of his passes, and Goodwin came within a yard of logging his second 100-yard receiving performance of the 2017 season.

Despite the lack of offensive talent around Garoppolo at the wide receiver position, it's encouraging to see the young signal-caller consistently connect with his No. 1 option.

The 49ers go on the road to play the Houston Texans, who don't have the same stingy secondary without A.J. Bouye. Head coach Bill O'Brien's pass defense has surrendered 23 scores through the air.