La Liga Table 2017 Week 15: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Alaves cruised to a 2-0 victory at home to Las Palmas in La Liga on Friday, as the relegation candidates battled for position at the foot of the table.

The win sees Alaves climb above their beaten opponents into 18th place. Goals in each half were enough for Babazorros, with the home team dominating the attacking play.

Here are the latest standings from Spain's top division:

1. Barcelona - 36 pts

2. Valencia - 31 pts

3. Atletico Madrid - 30 pts

4. Real Madrid - 28 pts

5. Sevilla - 28 pts

6. Villarreal - 21 pts

7. Leganes - 20 pts

8. Getafe - 19 pts

9. Real Sociedad - 19 pts

10. Celta Vigo - 18 pts

11. Real Betis - 18 pts

12. Girona - 17 pts

13. Eibar - 17 pts

14. Levante - 16 pts

15. Espanyol - 16 pts

16. Athletic Bilbao - 14 pts

17. Deportivo La Coruna - 12

18. Alaves - 12 pts

19. Las Palmas - 10 pts

20. Malaga - 8 pts

Recap

Despite having long periods of possession with the ball, Las Palmas continued their poor start to the season against fellow strugglers Alaves.

The hosts were comfortable winners as they tucked away their chances, with the visitors lacking inspiration and fortitude.

Ibai Gomez opened the scoring for Alaves after 23 minutes, finding the bottom corner as he followed in Alfonso Pedraza's saved effort.

The forward was perfectly positioned in the box as he collected his goal, putting the Canary Islands team behind.

Alaves continued to be the most likely side to score in the second half, and they doubled their advantage through Munir El Haddadi.

The Barcelona loanee struck 10 minutes into the second half, with the goal killing any hope cultivated by Las Palmas.

Munir continued to threaten as his team hunted a third, but with the points in the bag, Alaves were happy to slow the pace and take the victory.