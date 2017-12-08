La Liga Table 2017 Week 15: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

La Liga Table 2017 Week 15: Updated Standings Following Friday's ResultsDecember 8, 2017
Alaves cruised to a 2-0 victory at home to Las Palmas in La Liga on Friday, as the relegation candidates battled for position at the foot of the table.
The win sees Alaves climb above their beaten opponents into 18th place. Goals in each half were enough for Babazorros, with the home team dominating the attacking play.
Here are the latest standings from Spain's top division:
1. Barcelona - 36 pts
2. Valencia - 31 pts
3. Atletico Madrid - 30 pts
4. Real Madrid - 28 pts
5. Sevilla - 28 pts
6. Villarreal - 21 pts
7. Leganes - 20 pts
8. Getafe - 19 pts
9. Real Sociedad - 19 pts
10. Celta Vigo - 18 pts
11. Real Betis - 18 pts
12. Girona - 17 pts
13. Eibar - 17 pts
14. Levante - 16 pts
15. Espanyol - 16 pts
16. Athletic Bilbao - 14 pts
17. Deportivo La Coruna - 12
18. Alaves - 12 pts
19. Las Palmas - 10 pts
20. Malaga - 8 pts
Visit Sky Sports for the full standings and statistics.
Recap
Despite having long periods of possession with the ball, Las Palmas continued their poor start to the season against fellow strugglers Alaves.
The hosts were comfortable winners as they tucked away their chances, with the visitors lacking inspiration and fortitude.
Ibai Gomez opened the scoring for Alaves after 23 minutes, finding the bottom corner as he followed in Alfonso Pedraza's saved effort.
The forward was perfectly positioned in the box as he collected his goal, putting the Canary Islands team behind.
Alaves continued to be the most likely side to score in the second half, and they doubled their advantage through Munir El Haddadi.
The Barcelona loanee struck 10 minutes into the second half, with the goal killing any hope cultivated by Las Palmas.
Munir continued to threaten as his team hunted a third, but with the points in the bag, Alaves were happy to slow the pace and take the victory.