    La Liga Table 2017 Week 15: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2017

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Munir El Haddadi of Deportivo Alaves reacts during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Villarreal CF at Mendizorroza stadium on September 17, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Alaves cruised to a 2-0 victory at home to Las Palmas in La Liga on Friday, as the relegation candidates battled for position at the foot of the table.

    The win sees Alaves climb above their beaten opponents into 18th place. Goals in each half were enough for Babazorros, with the home team dominating the attacking play.

    Here are the latest standings from Spain's top division:

    1. Barcelona - 36 pts

    2. Valencia - 31 pts

    3. Atletico Madrid - 30 pts

    4. Real Madrid - 28 pts

    5. Sevilla - 28 pts

    6. Villarreal - 21 pts 

    7. Leganes - 20 pts

    8. Getafe - 19 pts

    9. Real Sociedad - 19 pts

    10. Celta Vigo - 18 pts

    11. Real Betis - 18 pts

    12. Girona - 17 pts

    13. Eibar - 17 pts

    14. Levante - 16 pts

    15. Espanyol - 16 pts

    16. Athletic Bilbao - 14 pts

    17. Deportivo La Coruna - 12

    18. Alaves - 12 pts

    19. Las Palmas - 10 pts

    20. Malaga - 8 pts

    Visit Sky Sports for the full standings and statistics.

                     

    Recap

    Despite having long periods of possession with the ball, Las Palmas continued their poor start to the season against fellow strugglers Alaves.

    The hosts were comfortable winners as they tucked away their chances, with the visitors lacking inspiration and fortitude.

    Ibai Gomez opened the scoring for Alaves after 23 minutes, finding the bottom corner as he followed in Alfonso Pedraza's saved effort.

    The forward was perfectly positioned in the box as he collected his goal, putting the Canary Islands team behind.

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Munir El Haddadi of Deportivo Alaves controls the ball during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Villarreal CF at Mendizorroza stadium on September 17, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Man
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Alaves continued to be the most likely side to score in the second half, and they doubled their advantage through Munir El Haddadi.

    The Barcelona loanee struck 10 minutes into the second half, with the goal killing any hope cultivated by Las Palmas.

    Munir continued to threaten as his team hunted a third, but with the points in the bag, Alaves were happy to slow the pace and take the victory.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Fellaini Set to Return vs. Man City

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Balague: Salah Not on Real Madrid's Radar

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Poch Quizzed on Potential Bale Return

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pep: Silva Fit to Face Man Utd

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports