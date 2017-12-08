Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Luke Shaw and Juan Mata

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United could show defender Luke Shaw the exit door as they attempt to raise funds to invest in their squad in January.

Duncan Castles of the Daily Record (h/t Metro) reported the Red Devils could bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, with Shaw sacrificed in the process. The England international has been offered to a number of clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur previously interested in the 22-year-old.

United coach Jose Mourinho has used a number of players at left-back this season but has remained reluctant to offer Shaw a starting berth in the opening weeks of the campaign.

However, the player made a triumphant return to the side in United's 2-1 victory on Tuesday over CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League, with the former Southampton prodigy staring on the front foot.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Shaw appeared jaded late in the game as a cramp set in, but he showed the faithful at Old Trafford he has much to offer when fit and firing.

Per Castles, Sandro has been a long-term target of Chelsea, but the reigning English champions failed to thrash out a deal to buy the Brazilian last summer. The defender ended up staying in Turin, and United could now offer a vast sum to capture the highly rated player.

According to Castles, Mourinho could be authorised to spend up to €90 million (£79 million) on players in January, with Sandro emerging as Mourinho's favoured target.

The 26-year-old would bring attacking and defensive qualities to United's team, and with Mourinho at times playing 3-5-2 with wing-backs, the Juve star would be an important tactical addition.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Shaw could also flourish in this system, and if his form dramatically improves, United could divert their funds to another position.

The Red Devils are still desperately short of a world-class winger, and Mourinho could assess his options if Shaw begins to offer better consistency during the busy Christmas schedule.



In other United news, Juan Mata has been linked with a move away from the Theatre of Dreams, with Mourinho interested in attracting Joao Mario of Inter Milan.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express) reported Mata could be used in a swap for the Portugal midfielder.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The Spaniard has performed well during his stints in United's starting XI, but he has scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances this season. The 29-year-old has been dropped to the bench as Mourinho offers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial regular game time.

Mario is out of favour at the San Siro, but he fits the profile of the type of midfielder favoured by the United coach.

At 24, the Inter player would give Mourinho increased energy, while Mata would be offering the chance to pit his skills in Serie A after a long spell in England.