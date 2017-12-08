Zach Randolph Close to Reaching 10,000 Career Rebounds

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings big man Zach Randolph needs only 46 more boards to reach 10,000 for his career, per Basketball-Reference.

Randolph was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He went on to play six seasons with the Blazers, averaging 16.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Subsequently, he had quick stints with both the New York Knicks (80 games) and Los Angeles Clippers (39 games) before moving on to Memphis.

Randolph is arguably most known for his time with the Grizzlies, playing there from 2009 until the end of last season. While there, he averaged 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest and appeared in two All-Star Games.

The veteran has moved on again, however, signing a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings over the summer. He's played especially well over the past nine games as he continues to grow comfortable with his new team, averaging 17.1 points (53.5 percent from the field), 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals during that span. If he continues to rebound at the rate he has over that stretch, he'll reach 46 boards in seven games.

The Kings' (7-17) next contest comes Friday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-12).