    Zach Randolph Close to Reaching 10,000 Career Rebounds

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffDecember 8, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 02: Zach Randolph #50 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a free throw during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on December 2, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Sacramento Kings big man Zach Randolph needs only 46 more boards to reach 10,000 for his career, per Basketball-Reference.

    Randolph was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He went on to play six seasons with the Blazers, averaging 16.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Subsequently, he had quick stints with both the New York Knicks (80 games) and Los Angeles Clippers (39 games) before moving on to Memphis.

    Randolph is arguably most known for his time with the Grizzlies, playing there from 2009 until the end of last season. While there, he averaged 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest and appeared in two All-Star Games.

    The veteran has moved on again, however, signing a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings over the summer. He's played especially well over the past nine games as he continues to grow comfortable with his new team, averaging 17.1 points (53.5 percent from the field), 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals during that span. If he continues to rebound at the rate he has over that stretch, he'll reach 46 boards in seven games.

    The Kings' (7-17) next contest comes Friday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-12).

