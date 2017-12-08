A.J. Green Eyeing Record Books in Week 14 Matchup with Chicago Bears

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has hauled in 60 passes for 886 yards and eight touchdowns through 13 weeks this season. He has an opportunity to etch his name in the record books Sunday with at least 64 receiving yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to record seven 950-plus receiving-yard seasons to begin a career, per NFL Communications.

Should Green surpass the season total during Sunday's contest, he would break a record held by him and future Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Moss had six straight years with at least 1,200 receiving yards to begin his career with the Vikings before notching just 767 over 13 games in 2004, his last year with the franchise.

Green's eight touchdown receptions this year tie him for fourth in the league with Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones Jr., while he sits tied with New England Patriots receiver Brandon Cooks for eighth in receiving yards and has matched both the Denver Broncos' Demaryius Thomas and Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill for 16th-most receptions.

The seventh-year wideout has benefited from a secure connection between him and quarterback Andy Dalton—selected in the first and second rounds of the 2011 NFL draft—a rapport that has subsided slightly this season. Green had topped 1,000 yards in each of his first five NFL campaigns, but injuries limited him to just 10 games and 964 yards a season ago.

Green has had his struggles getting on the same page with Dalton this season, catching only 55 percent of the passes hurled his way through 12 games. Things have turned around recently after a rough three-game stretch in the middle of the season, with Green having accumulated 303 yards in the past four weeks.

The Bengals sit on the outside looking in for a playoff bid entering Week 14, but a win against the Bears on Sunday could put the team back in the mix. A big day from Green could go a long way in that regard, potentially putting him in the history books in the process.