Kyle Lowry to Reach 1,000 Career Steals with 1 More Swipe

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is sitting at 999 career steals, needing just one more to reach 1,000 for his career, per Basketball Reference.

Lowry has played for three teams throughout his 13-year career. He played 141 games for the Memphis Grizzlies after being drafted by them with the 24th overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, collecting 154 steals. He was traded to the Houston Rockets, for whom he collected 256 swipes in 218 games. Finally, the veteran has spent 376 games with the Raptors and recorded 589 steals.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2010 with the Rockets, Lowry has averaged 1.5 steals per game. His career high occurred in 2015-16, when he made his second All-Star Game appearance and posted 2.1 steals per contest. He also averaged 21.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds that season.

Lowry struggled significantly through the Raptors' first nine tilts this season, shooting just 37.6 percent from the field en route to 11.9 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals per contest. But, since then, he's played more like his usual self, posting 19.8 points (50.9 percent from the field), 7.5 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal per appearance, per Basketball Reference.

The point guard's next chance to record a steal comes Friday, when the Raptors (15-7) face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16).