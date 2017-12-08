Giancarlo Stanton Trade Wish List Reportedly Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Astros

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has reportedly narrowed his trade wish list to four of Major League Baseball's top teams.

According to MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal (h/t MLB.com's Joe Frisaro), the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are Stanton's top choices. Craig Mish of SiriusXM added that along with the Dodgers and Yanks, Stanton would be willing to accept a trade to the Chicago Cubs or Houston Astros.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that the Marlins agreed to the general framework for trades with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

While the Giants and Cardinals reportedly aren't among Stanton's desired destinations, Frisaro reported that Stanton hasn't ruled out a trade to either team.

On Friday, Mish broke down the likelihood of Stanton's suitors landing him in the following tweet:

Since Stanton has a full no-trade clause, he can veto any deal, including the ones San Francisco and St. Louis reportedly have in place.

With former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter at the helm as Miami's part owner, the Marlins are looking to strip down the team and build toward the future.

Getting rid of the $295 million in guaranteed money remaining on Stanton's contract could go a long way toward accomplishing that.

While Stanton's deal is lofty, he is among Major League Baseball's elite players, as he won the National League MVP award last season after hitting .281 with an MLB-leading 59 home runs and 132 RBI.

Among the teams Stanton is reportedly interested in playing for, the Dodgers and Astros each reached the World Series last season, while the Yankees and Cubs fell in their respective league championship series.