Jerry Sandusky's Son Jeffrey Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Teen Girls

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, was sentenced to three-and-a-half to six years in Pennsylvania state prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges after he requested naked photos from two underage girls in March 2013.

On Friday, Jeremy Hartley of the Centre Daily Times reported Sandusky pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including 12 felonies, before the case went to trial in September. He was originally arrested in February after authorities were alerted of the allegations in November 2016.

Lance Marshall, Sandusky's lawyer, said there was never any physical contact between his client and the two girls, who continued to live with him for three years after his request.

Centre County assistant district attorney Crystal Hundt said Sandusky showed "a pattern of predatory behavior in his repeated insistence that 'victim one' send him photos."

Other aspects of the sentence include one year of probation and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Jeffrey is an adopted son of Jerry Sandusky, a defensive coach at Penn State for three decades before his retirement in 1999. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison after being found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 for molestation over a 15-year period beginning in 1994.

The scandal involving Jerry Sandusky rocked the Nittany Lions football program in 2011. It ended the 45-year tenure of head coach Joe Paterno, who died in 2012, and led to jail sentences for school officials Graham Spanier, Tim Curley and Gary Schultz.