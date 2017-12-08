Brian Cashman, Yankees Reportedly Finalizing 5-Year, $25M Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman are finalizing a five-year, $25 million contract extension, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Friday.

Per Nightengale, the new deal will replace Cashman's three-year, $9 million contract, which expired at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Cashman has already had a busy offseason, as he decided against retaining Joe Girardi after 10 years at the helm as manager.

In his place, Cashman made a gutsy hire in the form of former Yankees third baseman Aaron Boone, who has no managerial experience.

The 50-year-old Cashman has been part of the Yankees organization since 1986, and he was promoted to general manager in 1998.

New York has won four World Series championships during his time as GM and five overall since he joined the organization.

Cashman led an overhaul of the Yankees' prospect pool in recent years, which led to the emergence of several young stars, including reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, catcher Gary Sanchez and starting pitcher Luis Severino.

The Yanks are expected to be contenders for many years to come due to their young, talented nucleus, but they arrived early in 2017, as they reached the American League Championship Series and fell one game short of the World Series.