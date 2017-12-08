Carmelo Anthony Says He's Going Through 'Roughest' Offensive Stretch in Career

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony said he's enduring the "toughest stretch" of his 15-year NBA career at the offensive end of the floor.

Victoria Nguyen of The Score passed along comments Melo made Thursday night after OKC's 100-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City.

"I think these past three, four games, offensively, has been the toughest stretch for me as far as scoring the basketball, making shots," he told reporters. "This is a rough stretch for myself personally, probably the roughest that I've had throughout my career."

Anthony, the league's 2012-13 scoring champion, is putting up a career-low 18.1 points per game through 23 appearances with the Thunder. He's averaged just 10.8 points through four December games while shooting 33.9 percent from the floor, including 11.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old 10-time All-Star selection was traded from the New York Knicks to Oklahoma City in late September after an offseason filled with rumors about his future.

While pairing the former Syracuse standout with reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and fellow forward Paul George significantly increased the team's star power, the on-court results haven't come close to matching expectations through the season's first quarter.

The Thunder own an 11-13 record, which ranks ninth in the Western Conference, and have gone a paltry 2-10 in road games. The team's offense, which was supposed to carry the burden of success, ranks 22nd in efficiency, according to ESPN.com.

OKC head coach Billy Donovan noted earlier this week the team is still working to figure out how to best utilize all of its offensive weapons.

"I have great respect for every guy on this team and their ability offensively, but there are times where you just have to pull back on some things," he said. "Even though I know, we know, you can make that at any particular time, sometimes it's better to bypass that knowing you can get it back. Even later in the clock, it's going to come back. And I think it's just a matter of these guys seeing what our formula is of how we have to play."

Anthony and the Thunder will attempt to start turning things around Saturday night when they visit the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.