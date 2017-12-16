Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Vikings with Concussion

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Joe Mixon won't play in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings after failing to get cleared from the league's concussion protocol.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reported the news.

Cincy selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft to join a backfield that already featured Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill. He's failed to make a major impact despite being given a majority of the workload, averaging a lackluster 3.3 yards on 157 rushing attempts.

The 21-year-old California native has showcased solid durability in recent years. He played in 25 of a possible 26 games across the 2015 and 2016 seasons at the University of Oklahoma. He appeared in each of the Bengals' first 12 contests before getting sidelined with a concussion.

If the starter is forced to miss additional action, Bernard figures to receive a lion's share of the playing time at running back. Brian Hill could also receive his most extensive opportunity to date with the team unlikely to overwork the undersized Bernard.

Ultimately, Mixon hasn't lived up to expectations throughout his first year in the NFL, but he'll probably be given every chance to reclaim the starting role next season given Cincinnati's investment. Returning to his previously durable ways will be crucial.