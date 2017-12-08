Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Anthony Reyes Among Firefighters Battling SoCal Wildfires

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Anthony Reyes is among the firefighters who are currently battling the raging wildfires in Southern California.

According to Cardinals Magazine (h/t Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch), Reyes became a Los Angeles County firefighter in March, and he is on the front lines attempting to bring the fires under control.



Reyes is following in the footsteps of his father, Rick Reyes, who previously served as a firefighter.

Per CNN.com's Paul Vercammen, Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, the wildfires have stretched from northern Los Angeles to San Diego, resulting in 160,000 acres of land being scorched and 190,000 people being evacuated from their homes.

They also noted there are at least 5,700 firefighters working to put out the flames.

The 36-year-old Reyes spent five seasons in Major League Baseball with the Cardinals and Cleveland Indians, primarily as a starting pitcher.

In 67 career appearances, he went 13-26 with a 5.12 ERA. His crowning moment came in 2006 when he started Game 1 of the World Series for the Cardinals, allowing just four hits and two earned runs across eight innings in the win.

The Cards went on to win the 2006 World Series in five games over the Detroit Tigers.