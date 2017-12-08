Vontaze Burfict, Joe Mixon, Dre Kirkpatrick Out vs. Bears with Concussions

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A trio of key Cincinnati Bengals contributors has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Joe Mixon, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will all be sidelined with concussions they suffered during Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On top of that, the Bengals will be without cornerback in Adam Jones because of a groin injury, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell.

The timing is hardly ideal for the 5-7 Bengals, who could have their fast-fading playoff aspirations dashed if they fall to the Bears at Paul Brown Stadium.

In order to keep those faint hopes alive, Cincinnati will need a big game from running back Giovani Bernard.

Although he's been deployed primarily as a change-of-pace back with Mixon in the fold, Bernard has ripped off an encouraging 4.2 yards per carry and 11.3 yards per reception while playing a shade over 38 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps this season.

In the secondary, the Bengals will have to press a pair of former first-round picks in William Jackson III and Darqueze Dennard to hold down the fort with Kirkpatrick and Jones both ailing.

At the second level, the onus will be on Vincent Rey, who's been nursing a hamstring injury, to assume a heavier workload along with Carl Lawson, assuming he's able to shed a questionable tag and suit up.