Giancarlo Stanton Reportedly Has Yankees Among Preferred Trade Destinations

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton reportedly has interest in a potential trade to the New York Yankees, according to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick.

Per Crasnick, Stanton has a full no-trade clause, and the Yankees are among the teams he would be willing to waive it for.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported Thursday that the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros are the clubs to which Stanton would approve a trade.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Marlins agreed to a "general framework" of a deal with both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals involving Stanton.

Since Stanton has final say, however, the Marlins need his approval in order to make a trade happen.

New York would be an interesting landing spot for several reasons. Chief among them is the fact that new Marlins part owner Derek Jeter is a legendary Yankees shortstop.

Also, the Yanks already have a massive power hitter of their own in the outfield in the form of reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge.

Judge led the AL with 52 homers last season, while Stanton paced all of Major League Baseball with 59 round-trippers.

The Bronx Bombers have never been shy about taking on big contracts, and Stanton has a lofty one with $295 million guaranteed remaining on his deal.

As pointed out by Crasnick, though, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that he wants to get under the $197 million luxury tax threshold.

If nothing materializes with the Yankees, the Dodgers could be a strong fit due to their willingness to absorb salary and the fact that Stanton is a Panorama City, California, native.