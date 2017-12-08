Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka and Arda Turan

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to win the race for the signature of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to reports.

Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported the 22-year-old is set to depart the Bundesliga side after being tracked by Barcelona and Real Madrid. The player has been a long-term target of Gunners coach Arsene Wenger, and he is set to leave his side on a free transfer transfer at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been following the Germany international, but Arsenal believe they have secured the young star.

According to Cutts, Arsenal are preparing for the possible departures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez and will offer a substantial wage deal to Goretzka in order to tempt him to the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The versatile player has scored four goals in 11 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season, and he continues to develop as one of his country's budding talents.



Schalke's official Twitter account (h/t the MailOnline's Robert Summerscales) announced Goretzka has suffered a recurrence of a leg injury, potentially scuppering the chance of an exit in the January transfer window.

According to Summerscales, Schalke sporting director Axel Schuster said: "Leon Goretzka had problems after the game against Cologne. We're taking our time with him to make sure we get it right and to ensure we pinpoint the exact issue. "

Here is Goretzka in action:

In other Gunners news, Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan tweeted a photo of himself in London, as the Turkey international is linked with a transfer to Arsenal.

The player's representative, Ahmet Bulut, has declared his client is in talks with a number of sides from Europe's major leagues.

Per Metro, Bulut said:

"It’s not clear right now where he is going but he will leave from Barcelona in January. We’re talking with three or four teams from Spain, Italy and England. There is no contact with Galatasaray.

"After 15 days we’ll make a final decision. There are two options: he will be sold or loaned."

Turan posted the caption "winter is coming" on his official Twitter account, accompanied by the photo in London:

The 30-year-old was a major talent at Atletico Madrid, but his move to Barca has been a disaster since his opening days in Catalonia.

Turan will have lost match fitness after an extended spell on the fringes in La Liga, and he will need time to adjust at a fresh team in the new year.

The midfielder is suited to the style of the Premier League, but he could struggle to hold down a starting position among Wenger's first-team players.

Arsenal would welcome an attacker of Turan's experience and work rate, but it is questionable if he can reproduce his top form after a disappointing period in his career.