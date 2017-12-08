Derrick Rose May Require Surgery to Remove Bone Spur in Ankle

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose said Friday that he has a bone spur in his left ankle that could require surgery to be removed if rehab doesn't work, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Rose hasn't played since Nov. 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to what was initially described as a sprained ankle.

In Rose's absence, the Cavs have gone 13-1, and they are currently in the midst of a 13-game winning streak.

Rose returned to the team recently after leaving for nearly two weeks to mull over his NBA future. Per McMenamin, Rose apologized to the team and cited frustration regarding his ankle injury as the reason for his absence.

The 29-year-old veteran signed with Cleveland during the offseason, and in seven games this season he is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

Injuries have taken a toll on the three-time All-Star since he was named the 2010-11 NBA MVP with the Chicago Bulls.

From 2011-12 through 2013-14, Rose appeared in a total of just 49 games.

He played in 64 or more in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 with the Bulls and New York Knicks, respectively, but durability issues continue to haunt him.

With dynamic guard Isaiah Thomas expected to return from a hip injury this season, Rose may find playing time difficult to come by when he returns since Thomas, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and J.R. Smith will all have ball-handling responsibility.