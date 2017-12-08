Mario Cristobal Reportedly Will Replace Willie Taggart as Oregon HC

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The Oregon Ducks are reportedly prepared to hire co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal as their new head coach following Willie Taggart's decision to bolt for the Florida State Seminoles, according to NBC Sports Northwest's Aaron Fentress.

Matt Prehm of 247Sports confirmed the news.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

