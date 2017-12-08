    Mario Cristobal Reportedly Will Replace Willie Taggart as Oregon HC

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2017

    Oregon co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal watches a special team warmup drill before Oregon's game against Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
    Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

    The Oregon Ducks are reportedly prepared to hire co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal as their new head coach following Willie Taggart's decision to bolt for the Florida State Seminoles, according to NBC Sports Northwest's Aaron Fentress

    Matt Prehm of 247Sports confirmed the news. 

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

