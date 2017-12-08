    John Dorsey: Browns Are 'Iconic' Franchise; 'Let's Reawake This Sleeping Giant'

    Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns hired John Dorsey as their new general manager Thursday, and the former architect of the Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time waxing poetic about the potential of the franchise at his introductory press conference Friday.

    After referring to the club as "iconic," Dorsey said it's time to "reawake this sleeping giant" as the Browns embark on a quest to rise from the AFC North cellar and into a tier of more respected contenders.

    "To me, that's exciting," Dorsey said of taking over as GM. "I just can't wait to try to build and establish this thing. We want to be competitive every year."

             

