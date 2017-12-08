2018 World Cup Odds: Germany Betting Line Improves, Brazil, France Trail

Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press

Defending champion Germany was previously listed as one of three co-favorites to capture the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia going into the group-stage draw, and the country's weak competition has given it a slight edge as +450 chalk (bet $100 to win $450) over Brazil and France at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to take the 2014 World Cup after routing Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals. Argentina is the +800 fifth choice to win the 2018 edition behind Germany, Brazil (+500), France (+600) and Spain (+750).

The Germans will participate in Group F along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. The fact the Mexicans are the second-best team in the group and +8,000 long shots to win the 2018 World Cup should tell you just how easy the defending champs have it.

Mexico's best-ever finish in the World Cup was the quarterfinals in both 1970 and 1986. Sweden and South Korea are at +10,000 and +40,000, respectively, so Germany should have no problem advancing to the knockout stages again.

Brazil appears to have an even easier road, though, and will compete against Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E. France reside in Group C and will take on Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Like the Germans, the Brazilians and French are strong favorites to advance to the knockout stages, and it would be a huge upset if one of them fails to win their group. The Swiss and Danes are both +8,000 and figure to be the top contenders to challenge the group favorites.

In terms of group odds, Germany is -335 to win Group F ahead of Mexico (+450), Sweden (+550) and South Korea (+1,200). France is an identical favorite to win Group C, while Brazil is the biggest chalk of any country, coming in at -500 to finish first in Group E. Spain and Argentina are both -200 favorites to win their respective groups (B and D).

Group H looks to be the most competitive, with Colombia the only true plus-money favorite of any group in the field. The Colombians are +125 to advance as the winner of their group, with Poland (+165), Senegal (+400) and Japan (+700) following.

The battle for first place in Group A should also be interesting between favorite Uruguay (+100) and +120 second choice Russia, the host country of the World Cup.