Antoine Griezmann Reportedly Tells Manchester United He Has Barcelona Agreement

Antoine Griezmann Reportedly Tells Manchester United He Has Barcelona AgreementDecember 8, 2017
Antoine Griezmann has reportedly informed Manchester United he has agreed a deal to join Barcelona next summer.
Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar shared the story on Friday (h/t sports journalist Jonas Giaever):
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
Mundo Deportivo reporting that Manchester United have returned for Antoine Griezmann. The response they've gotten from his representatives: "he's in Barcelona's hands". Atleti boss Miguel Ángel Gil and Barcelona boss Josep Bartomeu have negotiated, personally, a deal for him https://t.co/aAJXttkums2017-12-8 12:30:03
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
Mundo Deportivo have several "Barcelona sources" who claim that the deal for Griezmann to Barcelona is well on its way. They expect a deal to be made for €100m, and to be closed on July 1st https://t.co/yHGsMtvQ6x2017-12-8 12:34:48
According to Aguilar (h/t Calciomercato.com's Kaustubh Pandey), United are still hoping to sign the Frenchman after missing out on him last summer.
Griezmann came close to moving to Old Trafford and had agreed terms on a five-year deal at Old Trafford, according to The Sun's Alex Terrell, but he stayed put because Atletico Madrid's ban on registering new players would have prevented them from replacing him.
Aguilar reported Barca were also interested in him but had to withdraw their interest when his release clause increased to €100 million (£87.6 million).
The forward's loyalty was commendable, though he has since had a poor campaign for Atleti.
He was booed off during Los Rojiblancos' 0-0 draw with Real Madrid in November after a disappointing showing.
Football writers David Cartlidge and Ryan Baldi believed that to be a sign of his imminent departure:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Griezmann whistled off. He’s so done at Atleti it’s incredible.2017-11-18 21:22:24
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
I think Griezmann will improve when Costa comes in, should benefit from having a totemic, bartering ram of a striker ahead of him. But have to think his Atleti exit is nailed on2017-11-18 22:28:14
However, perhaps as a response to the fans' displeasure, Griezmann notched four goals and two assists in the following three matches, including a spectacular overhead kick against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League, to take his tallies to seven and five respectively in all competitions.
A summer exit still appears likely, particularly as Atleti will have a ready-made replacement arriving in January in Diego Costa. But the Frenchman's form in that period offered a timely reminder as to why the likes of Barcelona and United are vying for his signature.
The Red Devils aren't lacking in firepower as much as they were at the start of last summer thanks to Romelu Lukaku's arrival, but it would still be a blow if Barcelona beat them to Griezmann's signing.
They can still make him an offer if they meet his release clause, though, so there may yet be some hope they can bring him to Old Trafford.