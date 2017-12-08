Real Madrid Transfer News: Mauro Icardi Dismisses Latest Los Blancos Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has rubbished reports he is set to undergo a medical with Real Madrid ahead of a £70 million January move from the San Siro to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The free-scoring Argentinian insisted he is happy in Milan and eager to win silverware with Inter, who sit atop Serie A, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca):

"A medical with Real Madrid? Nonsense. It's not the time to talk about these things and in the end I'm not the one who handles these issues. However, I'm clear that I'm fine in Milan, everyone knows that. I love the city, I play a lot and I'm the captain of a great club: those are important things for me.

"My intentions, I repeat, are clear: I want to win something with this shirt. In the future, when the offers come, everyone will have to talk to Inter, with Piero [Ausilio, sporting director of Inter] and with the president [Erick Thohir]."

Icardi has left the door open for a potential move away from Inter in the future, but it seems clear reports of a Boxing Day medical with Real ahead of a January move—as reported by Diario Gol (via Liam Prenderville in the Mirror)—were wide of the mark.

It is little surprise the 24-year-old is eager to remain at Inter, at least for now.

He is the captain of a high-flying Nerazzurri side who have genuine ambitions of winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2010 and returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Icardi is also one of the most in-form strikers in Europe having netted 16 league goals in 15 appearances so far this term.

He is the main man at Inter, and although he has more than enough talent to get into the first team at Real, he would have to compete with the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo for a starting spot at the Bernabeu.

The Argentina international owes Inter very little having been a huge asset for the club since joining from Sampdoria in 2013.

But his love for, and dedication to, the club is clear, and he is eager to win a piece of silverware with the Nerazzurri.

Given Inter's form this season Icardi may get his hands on the Serie A title at the end of the 2017-18 season.

If so, it could be that he decides to move in the summer, and Real will surely be front of the queue if he continues his remarkable form.

What seems clear for now, though, is that Icardi is going nowhere in January.