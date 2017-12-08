Devonta Freeman Dismisses Sean Payton's Choking Gesture Made at Falcons

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman dismissed an apparent choking gesture that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton made toward him in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 20-17 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Freeman said he wasn't bothered by the intimidation tactic, which came with 12:30 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Saints up 17-10.

"Man, I saw it," Freeman said, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "That man don't know nothing about choking. He ain't from where I'm from. He don't know about choking. He's a good competitor. The 'competes' probably came out. But we don't let that bother me. He don't know nothing about choking."

Fox 5's Justin Felder captured video of Freeman's comments:

As it turns out, the Falcons got the last laugh.

While the Saints were holding a touchdown edge at the time of the incident, the Falcons scored 10 unanswered points, including Matt Bryant's game-winning 52-yard field goal with 3:49 remaining.

Payton later told reporters he didn't recall making the gesture.

"I don't remember that," he said, per McClure. "I don't remember that."

According to the New Orleans Advocate's Joel A. Erickson, Payton appeared "to be talking to the referee at the end of the clip, which casts some doubt on whether or not the choke signal was aimed at Freeman."

Freeman, meanwhile, made sure to stir the pot by tweeting "AINTS" before deleting it shortly after the Falcons moved to 8-5 on the season.

New Orleans and Atlanta will meet again in Week 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a showdown that could wind up deciding the NFC South.