Jurgen Klopp Says Jordan Henderson Drop Talk Is a 'S--t Story' Ahead of Everton

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Friday talk of Jordan Henderson being dropped for their 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday is a "s--t story" ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

The German said in his pre-match press conference: "Even the captain cannot play all the time. He's in a good moment and good shape. It made sense. I only spoke about it because people would think 'fantastic story, so make a s--t story of it.' Sorry, but they are s--t stories. Give me another word for it."

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp believes Henderson has a difficult task in taking on the armband because of the man who wore it before him:

He added: "I want everyone to respect Jordan Henderson as our skipper. But that doesn't mean he plays all the games. It's no story but in England, especially in Liverpool, but I'm saying no story."

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat to ensure their progression to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and a win to secure top spot in Group E.

Andy Kelly, also of the Echo, said the contest was the Reds' "biggest game of the season" and that leaving Henderson on the bench was a "statement selection" from Klopp.

The manager had already revealed after the Spartak match that Henderson would play against Everton, per Kelly.

Alberto Moreno seems set to miss out, though, after he limped out of Wednesday's game. Klopp said: "We're not sure what it is yet. It's around the tendon. We have to make further assessment. It could be one week or it could be a couple of weeks."

According to The Times' Paul Joyce, he added:

The German is relishing the prospect of taking on Everton in the derby and is expecting a difficult afternoon for his side:

Liverpool have dominated the game in recent years, with the Toffees' most recent victory coming in 2010. The Reds have won the teams' past three encounters, with the two at Anfield finishing 3-1 and 4-0.

Everton could easily have been heading toward another defeat amid their poor season, but Sam Allardyce's recent arrival as manager appears to have given the players a lift. They have won their past three matches in all competitions without conceding a goal.

Liverpool still have a much better chance of winning given their own form, but facing Everton will be a different prospect now they are under Allardyce.