Cristiano Ronaldo Commits His Future to Real Madrid After Ballon d'Or Win

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo said he hopes to finish his career at Real Madrid after winning his fifth Ballon d'Or on Thursday.

The 32-year-old added that he still feels he can perform at the highest level for the foreseeable future and insisted he will continue to compete with Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the title of the world's best player, per Mike Slane of Goal:

"I hope I can play at the greatest level for a few more years. The battle continues with Messi. We're doing the best we can for our teams. I think things are happening for a reason. I feel good, let's see what happens in the future. I'm happy at Real and I want to stay and finish my career there if possible."

Ronaldo beat Messi in to second in the Ballon d'Or voting for the second year running and equalled the Argentinian's record of winning the prestigious gong five times.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar completed the podium at the awards ceremony in Paris, with Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon placing fourth and Real's Luka Modric fifth.

Ronaldo and Messi, 30, have dominated the Ballon d'Or for an entire decade, with Kaka the last player other than them to win the award back in 2007.

The Portuguese star was the inevitable victor of the 2017 award after he led Real to La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory last term.

Messi's Barcelona have made a much better start than Real to the 2017-18 campaign and already sit eight points ahead of the Madrid outfit at the top of La Liga, with the Argentinian superstar having scored 13 goals in 14 appearances.

Ronaldo has been uncharacteristically quiet in front of goal so far in the new Spanish top-flight season, netting just twice in 10 matches.

However, he has continued his record-breaking goalscoring form in the Champions League, scoring nine goals in Real's six group-stage games in the 2017-18 tournament after returning 10 in the knockout rounds as Real triumphed last term.

Ronaldo's La Liga form will need to improve if he hopes to add a sixth Ballon d'Or to his trophy cabinet next year, and clearly his ambition is to keep winning silverware at Real.