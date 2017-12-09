Sugar Bowl 2018: Latest Odds, Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson Playoff

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After the college football committee's unpopular decision to place a one-loss non-conference champion in the playoff over Big Ten leader Ohio State, we'll see a third consecutive matchup between Alabama and Clemson in the 2018 All-State Sugar Bowl.

In most cases, we'd view a month plus a week layoff as a detriment to a team's readiness for a big game in the bright lights. However, it's seen as more time for head coach Nick Saban to break down a defense.

Nonetheless, if there's one team that could at least push Alabama to the limit in any circumstance, it's Clemson. Look no further than the last two national championship contests to see two programs go head-to-head in an intense even matchup. What should we expect from the two teams on New Year's Day?

Before breaking down the contest, here's the viewing information with the current odds below:

Date: January 1

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN

Odds: Alabama (-2.5)

Alabama vs. Clemson Prediction



For those looking for a high-scoring game with several explosive plays, make sure you tune into the Rose Bowl contest between Oklahoma and Georgia. This game will feature two physical teams that want to establish the run and wear the opponent down with a strong defense.

However, don't rule out Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts hitting wideout Calvin Ridley downfield or Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain slipping behind the Tide's defense for a long reception. You'll see both quarterbacks move the pocket with their legs and create something out of nothing against the defenses.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Chuck Bednarik Award winner, will lurk and likely break up a few deep shots. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant must avoid Ronnie Harrison and Levi Wallace in coverage. Both defenders have three interceptions in 2017.

The Tigers junior signal-caller comes into the contest with several huge wins against quality opponents, but he doesn't have the refined skills in the pocket to stretch Alabama's defense. Unlike Hurts, he doesn't have an elite talent at wide receiver to make up for the poor ball placement or inaccurate throws.

Both coaches will likely preach keeping the opposing passer in the pocket, but the game plan will hinder Bryant more than Hurts if the defenses succeed in setting the tone.

It's a slight edge, but Hurts' experience playing against an elite team in the previous playoff will help him maintain his poise in this matchup.

Similar to Alabama, Clemson has a productive ground attack to lead the way. Nonetheless, it's expected that the Tide's front seven will bring their lunch pail to the field on game day. We'll see the same from the Tigers, but Hurts will have a few bail-out moments to Ridley throughout the contest.

It's possible that neither quarterback will throw a single touchdown pass, but we could see a sloppy offensive matchup with two quality defenses fielding future NFL prospects. The rushing offenses will hold the spotlight with both signal-callers taking off for long runs to supplement the ground attacks.

When it's all said and done, Saban will justify the selection committee's controversial decision with a win over the top-seeded Tigers. Expect the Tide to pave their way to a third consecutive national title game.

Prediction: Alabama 24, Clemson 20

