    Sugar Bowl 2018: Latest Odds, Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson Playoff

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2017

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Clemson Tigers defeated The Alabama Crimson Tide 35 to 31. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    After the college football committee's unpopular decision to place a one-loss non-conference champion in the playoff over Big Ten leader Ohio State, we'll see a third consecutive matchup between Alabama and Clemson in the 2018 All-State Sugar Bowl.

    In most cases, we'd view a month plus a week layoff as a detriment to a team's readiness for a big game in the bright lights. However, it's seen as more time for head coach Nick Saban to break down a defense.

    Nonetheless, if there's one team that could at least push Alabama to the limit in any circumstance, it's Clemson. Look no further than the last two national championship contests to see two programs go head-to-head in an intense even matchup. What should we expect from the two teams on New Year's Day? 

    Before breaking down the contest, here's the viewing information with the current odds below:

    Date: January 1

    Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

    Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

    Network: ESPN

    Odds: Alabama (-2.5)

    Alabama vs. Clemson Prediction

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers after the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    For those looking for a high-scoring game with several explosive plays, make sure you tune into the Rose Bowl contest between Oklahoma and Georgia. This game will feature two physical teams that want to establish the run and wear the opponent down with a strong defense.

    However, don't rule out Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts hitting wideout Calvin Ridley downfield or Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain slipping behind the Tide's defense for a long reception. You'll see both quarterbacks move the pocket with their legs and create something out of nothing against the defenses. 

    Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Chuck Bednarik Award winner, will lurk and likely break up a few deep shots. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant must avoid Ronnie Harrison and Levi Wallace in coverage. Both defenders have three interceptions in 2017.

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Kelly Bryant #2 of the Clemson Tigers calls out plays against the Miami Hurricanes during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty I
    Mike Comer/Getty Images

    The Tigers junior signal-caller comes into the contest with several huge wins against quality opponents, but he doesn't have the refined skills in the pocket to stretch Alabama's defense. Unlike Hurts, he doesn't have an elite talent at wide receiver to make up for the poor ball placement or inaccurate throws. 

    Both coaches will likely preach keeping the opposing passer in the pocket, but the game plan will hinder Bryant more than Hurts if the defenses succeed in setting the tone.

    It's a slight edge, but Hurts' experience playing against an elite team in the previous playoff will help him maintain his poise in this matchup. 

    Similar to Alabama, Clemson has a productive ground attack to lead the way. Nonetheless, it's expected that the Tide's front seven will bring their lunch pail to the field on game day. We'll see the same from the Tigers, but Hurts will have a few bail-out moments to Ridley throughout the contest.

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 23: Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in action during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama won 59-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty I
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    It's possible that neither quarterback will throw a single touchdown pass, but we could see a sloppy offensive matchup with two quality defenses fielding future NFL prospects. The rushing offenses will hold the spotlight with both signal-callers taking off for long runs to supplement the ground attacks.

    When it's all said and done, Saban will justify the selection committee's controversial decision with a win over the top-seeded Tigers. Expect the Tide to pave their way to a third consecutive national title game. 

    Prediction: Alabama 24, Clemson 20

                            

    All odds via OddsShark.com

