Alvin Kamara Injured: Top Waiver Wire Targets to Stream in Week 15

The New Orleans Saints lost more than just the game Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons as running back Alvin Kamara suffered a concussion in the 20-17 defeat.

Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reported the news regarding Kamara, noting he was unable to return after suffering the setback.

The good news for the Saints and fantasy football players relying on Kamara is the fact they played the Thursday game in Week 14, meaning he will have additional time to recover before Week 15. However, fantasy players may be scrambling to replace the rookie running back for their playoff matchups if he is unable to go in New Orleans' next contest against the New York Jets.

If that is the case, Peyton Barber of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—owned in just 39 percent of Yahoo leagues—and Mike Davis of the Seattle Seahawks—owned in just 36 percent of Yahoo leagues—become streaming targets for Week 15.

While Doug Martin may be back from his concussion by Week 15 for Tampa Bay, Barber thrived as the team's primary back in a 26-20 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. He finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and four catches for 41 yards in a performance that was valuable for fantasy players beyond the raw totals.

It was clear he is a bigger part of the offense than Jacquizz Rodgers—who had three carries and zero catches—which means Barber figures to see time alongside Martin in Week 15 and could demonstrate his pass-catching abilities he flashed against Green Bay.

The Buccaneers also face the Falcons in Week 15, and Barber already scored two touchdowns in their last matchup, as Michael Fabiano of NFL.com noted:

As for Davis, playing any Seahawks running back is a risk this year after they've cycled through Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise. However, he was solid with 16 carries for 64 yards and four catches for 37 yards in Seattle's 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kyle Madson of USA Today's Titans Wire noted he made strides from earlier in his career:

No other Seahawk outside of quarterback Russell Wilson had more than one carry in the game, and having a No. 1 option at running back is all fantasy players can ask for when streaming players at this time of year.

What's more, the Seahawks face a Los Angeles Rams team in Week 15 that is an abysmal 27th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game. Davis should have a number of openings to exploit against the group.

A healthy Kamara would be the primary option for fantasy players in Week 15, but Davis and Barber at least provide contingency plans if needed.