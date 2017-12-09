In Defense of WWE 205 Live: Why Cruiserweights Show Is Criminally Underrated

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division was something many fans hoped WWE would bring back since it retired the Cruiserweight Championship last held by Hornswoggle in June 2007.

When a tournament featuring the best Superstars who weigh under 205 pounds from around the world was announced in 2016, the WWE Universe was elated.

TJ Perkins' crowning as the new cruiserweight champion and the creation of 205 Live made it seem like management was going to take the division seriously this time.

The first few weeks were great, but it became clear WWE was never going to book the cruiserweights on the same level as the company's other divisions.

These talented Superstars rarely get to compete in more than one match on an episode of Raw or a pay-per-view, and some weeks, they barely get more than a promo or backstage segment—if they are used at all.

It would be easy to understand why some fans have stopped watching 205 Live because of the poor treatment the cruiserweights have been receiving, but 205 Live deserves a second chance for several reasons.

Entertainment Value

It took a long time, but many of the 205 Live mainstays have developed unique personalities to complement their in-ring skills.

Drew Gulak was portrayed as a vicious bruiser who could make his opponents tap out from a number of different holds during the Cruiserweight Classic.

Nowadays, Gulak plays something between a political candidate and a motivational speaker. His PowerPoint presentation has become a hilarious running gag, and his hatred for high-flying maneuvers puts him at odds with most of the division.

He might be a comedy character, but Gulak is also a skilled wrestler. He recently won a Fatal 4-Way to earn a spot in a No. 1 Contender's match, so management sees his value.

The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher have formed an interesting alliance. Their appearance and mannerisms are as different as can be, but their heel tactics are quite similar.

Neville was the breakout star of the division in 2017. His transformation from superhero wannabe into a sneering villain was incredible to witness, but it was his unmatched ability in the ring that made him so much fun to watch.

Enzo Amore was an established character before he joined the division, so he was able to bring a little name recognition to 205 Live at a time when half of the Superstars in the division were still being used once per month.

Mixing Styles

Most people associate the cruiserweight division with aerial offense and high-risk spots, but it offers so much more.

The great thing about 205 Live is being able to see every style of wrestling mixed together on a regular basis.

If you like high-flying action, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Rich Swann and Neville will keep you glued to the TV. If brutal strikes are your thing, Akira Tozawa, Gallagher and the soon-to-debut Hideo Itami will satisfy your need for fisticuffs.

If you are a fan of lucha libre, Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado represent the style well. 205 Live even has Tony Nese to serve as the resident powerhouse.

Amore doesn't have as much to offer in the ring, but he makes up for his shortcomings by being the best talker. Some of his best moments from his early days as champion involved him insulting every member of the roster one by one.

For such a small group, the cruiserweight division has just as many varieties of performer as the Raw or SmackDown Live locker room.

The Quality of Wrestling

If the past two episodes of Raw have taught us anything, it's that the cruiserweight division is capable of stealing the show.

Two Fatal 4-Way matches were held to determine who would battle for a title shot against Amore, and both bouts outshone anything else on the show.

Neville was relegated to PPV pre-shows for most of his run as champion, but he and his opponents usually had better matches than anyone on the rest of the card.

There are numerous hidden gems on 205 Live like Noam Dar, Mustafa Ali and TJP, but most people would agree Cedric Alexander is one of the best all-around wrestlers in all of WWE.

He can be technical, hard-hitting and can do just about any high-flying move you can think of. He is just as talented as AJ Styles or Finn Balor. He just doesn't get as many opportunities to show it.

Kendrick is one of the best heels working in the wrestling business because he uses every part of the ring to inflict punishment while also having a unique way of talking trash.

Anyone who watched the CWC knows what these Superstars are capable of, but many of WWE's casual fans might not be aware of what they are missing by skipping 205 Live every week.

It might not get the same quality of storylines as Raw and SmackDown, but the cruiserweight division is frequently more entertaining than everything else because its Superstars have to work harder to be taken seriously.

The show will only thrive if people take the time to watch it on WWE Network. We all asked for WWE to bring back the cruiserweight division, so we should cherish it before it gets taken away again.