    Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

    December 8, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to throw a pass while scrambling with the ball against the New York Giants during their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The NFL fantasy football realm didn't take long to show owners this year's playoffs would be brutally difficult. 

    On the Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, the latter's Alvin Kamara went down with an injury early and didn't return. To complicate matters, his teammate, Tommylee Lewis, blew up with a massive game. 

    Owners pursuing league championships wouldn't want it any other way, right? Below, we'll help you navigate what is clearly a tricky schedule by projecting the top scorers at each spot based on Yahoo standard leagues.  

           

    Week 14 Schedule

    Chicago at Cincinnati 

    Detroit at Tampa Bay 

    Green Bay at Cleveland 

    Indianapolis at Buffalo

    Minnesota at Carolina 

    Oakland at Kansas City 

    San Francisco at Houston 

    Dallas at New York Giants 

    New York Jets at Denver 

    Tennessee at Arizona 

    Washington at Los Angeles Chargers 

    Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams 

    Seattle at Jacksonville 

    Baltimore at Pittsburgh 

    New England at Miami

               

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady20
    Derek Carr20
    Philip Rivers19
    Russell Wilson18
    Carson Wentz18
    Jameis Winston17
    Matthew Stafford16
    Dak Prescott15
    Ben Roethlisberger15
    Cam Newton14
    Jared Goff14
    Kirk Cousins13
    Alex Smith12
    Case Keenum12
    Marcus Mariota11
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn't been a solid week-to-week option for owners this year, yet his viability in Week 14 is simply how the playoffs go.

    Carr has 14 or more points in six straight games, which establishes a great floor for his usage this week. The upshot, though, is a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team allowing the fifth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average. 

    It's a fair enough point—Carr started off his current streak by dropping 30.18 points on the Chiefs in Week 7. Divisional game or not, he is a top option this week. 

    Right Arrow Icon

    On the other hand, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers doesn't have a common rival to line up against—but sometimes that isn't a bad thing. 

    Rivers, still a hot hand, next gets the Washington Redskins at home. Those Redskins are reeling; they have to travel across the country and have allowed the 13th-most points per game to quarterbacks so far. 

    There is plenty of upside here as well. Not only does Rivers have 16 or more points in four games and counting, he's thrown eight touchdowns and one interception over the stretch with a high of 28.66. 

               

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    LeSean McCoy18
    Melvin Gordon18
    Le'Veon Bell18
    Kareem Hunt17
    Leonard Fournette17
    Lamar Miller17
    Rex Burkhead17
    Todd Gurley15
    Samaje Perine14
    Marshawn Lynch13
    Kenyan Drake12
    Alex Collins12
    Dion Lewis11
    Jamaal Williams11
    Alfred Morris11
    Jordan Howard11
    Carlos Hyde11
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Latavius Murray10
    Frank Gore10
    Giovani Bernard10
    DeMarco Murray10
    Derrick Henry9
    Isaiah Crowell8
    Theo Riddick8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Luckily for owners, running back shouldn't be as difficult as Thursday made it seem. 

    Look at Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy—coming off a pair of down weeks, Shady should be back to elite levels of production against an Indianapolis Colts defense coughing up the fifth-most points to backs this year. 

    McCoy has been a dud over the past two weeks while totaling 10.2 points or less, but he's a guy with 22.2 or more points in three of his last seven outings. That doesn't sound great, but for owners who know how to pick and choose spots, he rewards them in a huge way. 

    One can apply the same logic to Rivers' top running back Melvin Gordon. The Chargers' lead back hasn't topped 10.6 points over his last two outings, but we're still talking about a guy who has highs of 27 and 28.3 points this year in the right situations. 

    Week 14 is one of those right situations with the Redskins in town. They happen to surrender the sixth-most points to backs and a week ago permitted 18.7 to a backup by the name of Alfred Morris

    Gordon? Definitely not a backup. 

                  

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown17
    A.J. Green17
    Larry Fitzgerald17
    DeAndre Hopkins16
    Marvin Jones16
    Tyreek Hill14
    Adam Thielen14
    Keenan Allen14
    Dez Bryant13
    Michael Crabtree13
    Brandin Cooks12
    Alshon Jeffery12
    Mike Evans12
    Davante Adams11
    Josh Gordon11
    Golden Tate11
    Robby Anderson11
    Stefon Diggs11
    Jamison Crowder11
    Doug Baldwin10
    Sterling Shepard10
    Devin Funchess10
    T.Y. Hilton9
    Jarvis Landry8
    Cooper Kupp8
    Marquise Goodwin8
    Demaryius Thomas8
    Sammy Watkins8
    Jermaine Kearse8
    DeSean Jackson7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's only fitting a guy such as Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald would step up when owners need him most. 

    Fitzgerald posted 15.8 points in Week 13, his third-best mark of the season, and it isn't too hard to see him posting his best outright line of the year in Week 14. 

    There, Fitzgerald and the Cardinals welcome the Tennessee Titans to town, meaning the visitors who allow the ninth-most points to wideouts.

    To put into perspective how well No. 1 wideouts do against Tennessee, Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown dropped 32.4 points on the unit in Week 11. 

    Elsewhere, owners can count on Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones, who has a nice floor of at least nine points in six of his last seven games. 

    The highs are what playoff owners should really care about, though, and over that stretch Jones has outbursts of 15.6, 22.7 and 22.9 points. He figures to head north of the 20-point mark again in Week 14 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that happens to allow the most points outright to opposing wideouts. 

    Jones doesn't have the star power of Fitzgerald necessarily, but he'll be up there on the scoreboard with him this week. 

                 

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Travis Kelce11
    Jimmy Graham11
    Evan Engram11
    Delanie Walker10
    Cameron Brate10
    Zach Ertz9
    Jared Cook9
    Jason Witten8
    Kyle Rudolph7
    Hunter Henry7
    Jack Doyle7
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins7
    Stephen Anderson7
    Ricky Seals-Jones6
    Charles Clay6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Star power should play a big role at tight end in Week 14 with guys such as Kansas City's Travis Kelce putting up big games. 

    Others, such as Evan Engram of the New York Giants, are also strong options. 

    Engram just had a timely outburst of 15.9 points on the road in Week 13, catching seven of eight targets for 99 yards and a score. Now he'll line up against the Dallas Cowboys, a rival allowing the 15th-most points to his position. 

    The Cowboys didn't let Engram do much in their first encounter but that came in Week 1. Engram is now a matchup-based stud and looks ready for a big day. 

    So does Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also happened to put up 15.9 points in Week 13, turning two of his six targets into 39 yards and two scores. 

    Purely a matchup-based play in his own right, Brate should shine against a Lions defense allowing the ninth-most points to the spot, especially as he figures to have improving quarterback play under center. 

                  

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    New England Patriots10
    Jacksonville Jaguars10
    Pittsburgh Steelers9
    Green Bay Packers9
    Los Angeles Chargers8
    Seattle Seahawks7
    Cincinnati Bengals7
    Minnesota Vikings7
    Buffalo Bills6
    New York Jets6
    Author's projections

    Normally we only talk about the New England Patriots because of their offense, yet here we are. 

    Those Patriots have a cupcake of a matchup in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, the team allowing the fourth-most points to opposing defenses this year. 

    New England, sitting on 28 sacks, 11 interceptions and seven forced fumbles while only allowing 18.6 points per game, looks poised to expose the matchup for a huge day. 

    As they should—they did so in Week 12, totaling 17 points, one of six times the Dolphins have allowed double-digit production to opposing units this year and the middle portion of a three-game streak they ride into the rematch.

                

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Stephen Gostkowski10
    Greg Zuerlein9
    Harrison Butker9
    Adam Vinatieri9
    Jake Elliott8
    Justin Tucker7
    Travis Coons7
    Matt Prater7
    Chris Boswell6
    Ryan Succop6
    Author's projections

    Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker isn't looking as hot as he did earlier this year, but there's still a nice baseline of production for owners in need. 

    Butker has seven or more points in as many games this year, a quality floor going into a game against Oakland, the team permitting the third-most points to kickers. 

    Back in Week 7, Butker went on the road and dropped 14 points on the Raiders. He also has a pair of 21-point outings, a concoction looking ready to make him one of the top-scoring options at the position. 

              

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

