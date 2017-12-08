Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL fantasy football realm didn't take long to show owners this year's playoffs would be brutally difficult.

On the Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, the latter's Alvin Kamara went down with an injury early and didn't return. To complicate matters, his teammate, Tommylee Lewis, blew up with a massive game.

Owners pursuing league championships wouldn't want it any other way, right? Below, we'll help you navigate what is clearly a tricky schedule by projecting the top scorers at each spot based on Yahoo standard leagues.

Week 14 Schedule

Chicago at Cincinnati

Detroit at Tampa Bay

Green Bay at Cleveland

Indianapolis at Buffalo

Minnesota at Carolina

Oakland at Kansas City

San Francisco at Houston

Dallas at New York Giants

New York Jets at Denver

Tennessee at Arizona

Washington at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle at Jacksonville

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

New England at Miami

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Tom Brady 20 Derek Carr 20 Philip Rivers 19 Russell Wilson 18 Carson Wentz 18 Jameis Winston 17 Matthew Stafford 16 Dak Prescott 15 Ben Roethlisberger 15 Cam Newton 14 Jared Goff 14 Kirk Cousins 13 Alex Smith 12 Case Keenum 12 Marcus Mariota 11 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn't been a solid week-to-week option for owners this year, yet his viability in Week 14 is simply how the playoffs go.

Carr has 14 or more points in six straight games, which establishes a great floor for his usage this week. The upshot, though, is a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team allowing the fifth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

It's a fair enough point—Carr started off his current streak by dropping 30.18 points on the Chiefs in Week 7. Divisional game or not, he is a top option this week.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers doesn't have a common rival to line up against—but sometimes that isn't a bad thing.

Rivers, still a hot hand, next gets the Washington Redskins at home. Those Redskins are reeling; they have to travel across the country and have allowed the 13th-most points per game to quarterbacks so far.

There is plenty of upside here as well. Not only does Rivers have 16 or more points in four games and counting, he's thrown eight touchdowns and one interception over the stretch with a high of 28.66.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points LeSean McCoy 18 Melvin Gordon 18 Le'Veon Bell 18 Kareem Hunt 17 Leonard Fournette 17 Lamar Miller 17 Rex Burkhead 17 Todd Gurley 15 Samaje Perine 14 Marshawn Lynch 13 Kenyan Drake 12 Alex Collins 12 Dion Lewis 11 Jamaal Williams 11 Alfred Morris 11 Jordan Howard 11 Carlos Hyde 11 Christian McCaffrey 11 Latavius Murray 10 Frank Gore 10 Giovani Bernard 10 DeMarco Murray 10 Derrick Henry 9 Isaiah Crowell 8 Theo Riddick 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Luckily for owners, running back shouldn't be as difficult as Thursday made it seem.

Look at Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy—coming off a pair of down weeks, Shady should be back to elite levels of production against an Indianapolis Colts defense coughing up the fifth-most points to backs this year.

McCoy has been a dud over the past two weeks while totaling 10.2 points or less, but he's a guy with 22.2 or more points in three of his last seven outings. That doesn't sound great, but for owners who know how to pick and choose spots, he rewards them in a huge way.

One can apply the same logic to Rivers' top running back Melvin Gordon. The Chargers' lead back hasn't topped 10.6 points over his last two outings, but we're still talking about a guy who has highs of 27 and 28.3 points this year in the right situations.

Week 14 is one of those right situations with the Redskins in town. They happen to surrender the sixth-most points to backs and a week ago permitted 18.7 to a backup by the name of Alfred Morris.

Gordon? Definitely not a backup.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 17 A.J. Green 17 Larry Fitzgerald 17 DeAndre Hopkins 16 Marvin Jones 16 Tyreek Hill 14 Adam Thielen 14 Keenan Allen 14 Dez Bryant 13 Michael Crabtree 13 Brandin Cooks 12 Alshon Jeffery 12 Mike Evans 12 Davante Adams 11 Josh Gordon 11 Golden Tate 11 Robby Anderson 11 Stefon Diggs 11 Jamison Crowder 11 Doug Baldwin 10 Sterling Shepard 10 Devin Funchess 10 T.Y. Hilton 9 Jarvis Landry 8 Cooper Kupp 8 Marquise Goodwin 8 Demaryius Thomas 8 Sammy Watkins 8 Jermaine Kearse 8 DeSean Jackson 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's only fitting a guy such as Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald would step up when owners need him most.

Fitzgerald posted 15.8 points in Week 13, his third-best mark of the season, and it isn't too hard to see him posting his best outright line of the year in Week 14.

There, Fitzgerald and the Cardinals welcome the Tennessee Titans to town, meaning the visitors who allow the ninth-most points to wideouts.

To put into perspective how well No. 1 wideouts do against Tennessee, Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown dropped 32.4 points on the unit in Week 11.

Elsewhere, owners can count on Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones, who has a nice floor of at least nine points in six of his last seven games.

The highs are what playoff owners should really care about, though, and over that stretch Jones has outbursts of 15.6, 22.7 and 22.9 points. He figures to head north of the 20-point mark again in Week 14 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that happens to allow the most points outright to opposing wideouts.

Jones doesn't have the star power of Fitzgerald necessarily, but he'll be up there on the scoreboard with him this week.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Travis Kelce 11 Jimmy Graham 11 Evan Engram 11 Delanie Walker 10 Cameron Brate 10 Zach Ertz 9 Jared Cook 9 Jason Witten 8 Kyle Rudolph 7 Hunter Henry 7 Jack Doyle 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 7 Stephen Anderson 7 Ricky Seals-Jones 6 Charles Clay 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Star power should play a big role at tight end in Week 14 with guys such as Kansas City's Travis Kelce putting up big games.

Others, such as Evan Engram of the New York Giants, are also strong options.

Engram just had a timely outburst of 15.9 points on the road in Week 13, catching seven of eight targets for 99 yards and a score. Now he'll line up against the Dallas Cowboys, a rival allowing the 15th-most points to his position.

The Cowboys didn't let Engram do much in their first encounter but that came in Week 1. Engram is now a matchup-based stud and looks ready for a big day.

So does Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also happened to put up 15.9 points in Week 13, turning two of his six targets into 39 yards and two scores.

Purely a matchup-based play in his own right, Brate should shine against a Lions defense allowing the ninth-most points to the spot, especially as he figures to have improving quarterback play under center.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points New England Patriots 10 Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Green Bay Packers 9 Los Angeles Chargers 8 Seattle Seahawks 7 Cincinnati Bengals 7 Minnesota Vikings 7 Buffalo Bills 6 New York Jets 6 Author's projections

Normally we only talk about the New England Patriots because of their offense, yet here we are.

Those Patriots have a cupcake of a matchup in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, the team allowing the fourth-most points to opposing defenses this year.

New England, sitting on 28 sacks, 11 interceptions and seven forced fumbles while only allowing 18.6 points per game, looks poised to expose the matchup for a huge day.

As they should—they did so in Week 12, totaling 17 points, one of six times the Dolphins have allowed double-digit production to opposing units this year and the middle portion of a three-game streak they ride into the rematch.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Stephen Gostkowski 10 Greg Zuerlein 9 Harrison Butker 9 Adam Vinatieri 9 Jake Elliott 8 Justin Tucker 7 Travis Coons 7 Matt Prater 7 Chris Boswell 6 Ryan Succop 6 Author's projections

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker isn't looking as hot as he did earlier this year, but there's still a nice baseline of production for owners in need.

Butker has seven or more points in as many games this year, a quality floor going into a game against Oakland, the team permitting the third-most points to kickers.

Back in Week 7, Butker went on the road and dropped 14 points on the Raiders. He also has a pair of 21-point outings, a concoction looking ready to make him one of the top-scoring options at the position.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.