John Wall Reportedly Could Return from Knee Injury by Mid-Next Week

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is still working his way back from a knee injury but reportedly could return to the lineup by "the middle of next week."

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported the news Thursday, noting Wall is "participating in half-court shooting and running drills with team staffers" but hasn't joined practices or shootarounds with his teammates since he received platelet-rich plasma and viscosupplementation injections on Nov. 25.

As a result, Buckner noted Wall may be out longer than the initial designation the team provided of "approximately two weeks."

Wall hasn't played since a Nov. 22 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and head coach Scott Brooks stressed the need to take things by steps.

"Just getting his workout with the coaches," he said, per Buckner. "Some conditioning and basketball work. Just the natural progression that we have him going. He's moving in that direction. Every day he goes and we evaluate how he feels the next day. So far, he's checked off all the boxes. We just have to keep pushing it along."

Wall is the leader of the Wizards as a four-time All-Star and member of the 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team and averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 assists per game through his first 16 contests this season.

Washington is a mere 3-3 without him entering Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns but received a boost when Bradley Beal poured in 51 points in Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wizards will need him to continue shouldering the load on offense as the go-to option while players such as Tim Frazier and Jodie Meeks see more time in the backcourt until Wall returns.